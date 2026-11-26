Grand Theft Auto 6 is hiding not just one, but two radio stations that you can easily play the whole game without finding.

The Vault and The Sniper of LaPerle are two exclusive music playlists you can only listen to if you scan carefully placed posters around the world of GTA 6, and one of them even belongs to Kodak Black.

For everything you need to unlock all secret radio stations in Grand Theft Auto 6, read through the guide below.

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How to unlock The Vault Radio Station – GTA 6

To unlock The Vault as a radio station you can listen to pretty much anywhere, you need to visit the club, also called The Vault. It’s in the center of Vice City, a block West of Nine1Nine. It has a unique icon, so it’s hard to miss.

As you enter and go up the first flight of stairs, you’ll see two posters in front of you. Scan the The Vault poster with the WAiNK App, and once complete, you’ll unlock The Vault as a radio station you can listen to in your car. It plays the same kind of club and dance music you’ll hear inside the club.

How to unlock The Sniper of LaPerle, Kodak Black’s Radio Station – GTA 6

The Sniper of LaPerle radio station is unlocked similarly to The Vault, but instead of scanning just one poster, you need to find four scattered around the LaPerle district of Vice City. This on-demand radio playlist is from the real-world’s Kodak Black.

Drip Drops poster

A poster can be found inside the Drip Drops clothing store on the front desk. This location also serves as a front for San4San.

Twa Ponya Tattoo poster

Another can be found inside Twa Ponya Tattoo, just on the right as you walk in, on a small table next to the door.

Aunt Zola’s Soul Food poster

Head to Aunt Zola’s Soul Food, Southwest of Tyrone’s place, and you can find a poster on the left wall inside.

Jack of Hearts poster

The last isn’t in LaPerle; it’s inside Boobie’s strip club, the Jack of Hearts. You’ll need to progress to Chapter 3 in order to be let upstairs into the club’s recording booth, where you’ll usually find Dre’Quan. The poster is on a case here.

Once you’ve found and scanned all four posters, you’ll be able to listen to The Sniper of LaPerle’s on-demand mixtape from most in-game radios.