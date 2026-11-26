There’s a secret mission in Capri in GTA 6. Here’s how to find it.

You’ve almost certainly missed this, so in this guide we’ll explain this weird encounter that involves corrupt police officers, a dangerous kidnapping, and a chance to unlock a unique shotgun.

Here’s everything you need to know to trigger and complete the GTA 6 Capri secret mission.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

How to Start the Secret Capri Mission in GTA 6

First, travel to Capri, located in Mariana County, on the western side of the GTA 6 map. Head towards the central plaza, where you may encounter local police officers. If they aren’t in the central plaza, walk around until you find any police officers, they don’t need to be specific ones.

There are a few ways to trigger the encounter:

Allow an officer to approach you and continue provoking them until they attempt to arrest you.

Cause a minor disturbance, attract police attention and build a one- or two-star wanted level.

Walk up to a cop without a weapon and slap one of them.

When the officers approach, surrender rather than fighting back. Don’t do the button press to get out of the arrest, instead just let it happen. You’ll notice that you don’t get the traditional Busted screen. Instead of a standard arrest, you’ll be taken to a mysterious holding facility outside the north of Capri.

How to Escape the Police Cages

Once inside the facility, you’ll find yourself locked in a cage alongside other prisoners. You can either wait for an officer to approach, then attack through the bars to obtain the cage keys, or you can kick the cage open.

Use the keys to escape your cell and release the other prisoners. Be prepared to deal with the remaining corrupt officers as you make your way outside. You need to be quick if you want to save the living statue.

How to Get the CPD Moreland 850 Shotgun

Before escaping, look for the police vehicle parked outside the holding facility. Check its boot to retrieve your confiscated equipment and the CPD Moreland 850 shotgun.

This is the main reward for completing this secret mission.