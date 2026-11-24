Looking to complete Safe Word in GTA 6?

Safe Word is a main story mission in GTA 6 that sees Jason and Lucia steal a practice safe from a mansion in Peacock Estates.

Given by Nicole Park, the mission is part of the preparations for the upcoming bank heist and introduces players to the game’s safecracking mechanics.

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GTA 6 Safe Word Mission Walkthrough

To unlock Safe Word, you must first complete the Company Property mission. Once finished, return to Raul’s compound in Stockyard and speak to Nicole.

Take the large truck outside and drive towards Gil’s mansion in Peacock Estates, located in the southern part of Vice City. The estate is in an afluent area with a security guard at the entrance. Slow down as you approach the barrier to the island, as smashing through it could cause the police to be alerted, interuppting the mission.

Sneak Into Gil’s Mansion

Once you arrive, you’ll take control of Jason. Crouch through the front gate and move around the right-hand side of the mansion.

When an assistant approaches, follow her towards the backyard and the film set. You’ll need to play along with the production.

Complete the Poolside Scene

Follow the on-screen instructions to skim the pool, look at Samantha and apply lotion to Sasha.

Next, you’ll have to fake a fight with the other actor. You need to fight Rodney by punching him, allowing him to hit you before knocking him out. You don’t need to worry about really hurting him here, as this is part of a scripted sequence.

When asked whether you want to participate further, choose not to if you want to avoid upsetting Lucia. That’s what I did at least. If you choose to participate, your relationship meter will be effected. For more on what happens with each option in Safe Word, check out our guide.

Find and Steal the Safe

Once the scene ends enter the mansion from the side you were originally stopped at and locate Gil’s office. Search the left-hand drawer of his desk to find the remote that reveals the safe. The safe is behind the large image of the behind.

Open the window and attach the truck’s winch to the safe. Switch to Lucia and pull it out. Jason will jump out of the now-gaping window hole and join Lucia.

Escape and Practice Safecracking

Drive to the garage with the safe attached. Swing it into pursuing vehicles, but avoid cyclists and cemetery gravestones. If you hit the gravestones, your criminal profile will take a hit.

Finally, return to Raul’s compound and complete the three safecracking practice stages: drilling, guiding the camera cable and opening the safe. This minigame is essential to pracitce, as it will be a central tenant of The Cartel Heist.

GTA 6 Safe Word Rewards

Completing the safecracking practice unlocks Gil’s Kalinga .50 pistol variant and rewards you with $1,500.

Safe Word also teaches the mechanics needed for the upcoming bank heist, making it an important GTA 6 story mission.