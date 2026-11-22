Wondering where to find the DWNPLY sneakers and get them for free in the Ride of Die mission?

Ride or Die mission sees Jason team up with his pal Dre’Quan to pull off a high-stakes car/fancy shoes theft. Here’s how to complete the GTA 6 Ride or Die mission, including where to find the sneakers, how to get them for free and how to steal DWNPLY’s car.

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How to start Ride or Die in GTA 6

Ride or Die becomes available in Chapter 3 after completing Credit Check.

Around a day later, Dre’Quan will message Jason and ask him to meet outside the Jack of Hearts club in Crosstown. You can only start this mission as Jason. If you approach the mission start with Lucia, the mission will be locked out, and you’ll have to wait and come back later as just Jason.

Sit on the ledge outside and wait for Dre’Quan to appear. He’ll tell you about his plan to steal DWNPLY’s car, but in order to do that, Jason and Dre’Quan will have to get close to him. The best way to do this is to get to DWNPLY’s sneaker launch at the Eris store.

After the chat, follow him to the Eris store on the Downtown waterfront.

Where to find the DWNPLY sneakers in GTA 6

There are several different ways you can get the DWNPLY sneakers. One option is to find the couple pictured in the image above, that are taking a photo. Speak to them, and then eventually they’ll leave the store. After they walk far enough away, you can rob them.

If you do this, you have to make sure you weren’t spotted, and that it wasn’t reported to the police, or it will cause the mission to fail. You can also buy the sneakers for a scalper that is hanging around the shop. This costs over $1000 and is not worth it, especially when you can easily steal them.

Head up to the top floor, and look for the door in the image above. There will be an NPC in a pink dress standing near it. As long as there are no staff around (they walk around the floor in shifts, so just wait if one is close) you can walk straight through this door.

Behind the door you’ll find a staff break room. Here you can walk over to a pair of the sneakers that are sitting in a bag near a table. If you’re struggling to find them, check the image below and match it in-game.

How to get into the VIP lounge

Now that you have the sneakers, head back downstairs in the Eris store and speak to Dre’Quan, who will be waiting just beyond the entrance. Follow him upstairs towards the VIP lounge. A bouncer will initially block your way, but look at him and select the Show Shoes interaction.

Showing the DWNPLY sneakers allows Jason to enter without paying. Once inside the VIP lounge, head towards the left of the bar to find DWNPLY sitting with a group of people.Approach him and hand over the sneakers. While he’s signing them, hold the triangle interaction button to reach for his car keys.

He’ll interrupt Jason to ask who the signature is for. Answer his question, then continue holding the button until Jason successfully takes the keys.

How to find DWNPLY’s car and escape

Follow Dre’Quan downstairs and head towards the parking garage.

Use the car horn prompt to locate DWNPLY’s vehicle. Follow the sound towards the eastern side of the parking lot, where you’ll find the car in a lit VIP parking space. The parking space glows green, so you should be able to see it from far across the parking garage.



As you leave, a gang member will jump onto the bonnet. Swerve from side to side to throw him off before driving towards the Stockyard Speedshop. Alternatively, you can do what I did and take a jump at a ridiculous angle and the bodyguard will take off into space. Then, DWNPLY’s bodyguard and his gang will pursue you. Escape the red search area on your minimap before continuing to the Speedshop.

GTA 6 Ride or Die rewards

Completing Ride or Die doesn’t provide any rewards. Not even the shoes.