Mild spoiler alert: you should at least make it to Chapter 2 of Grand Theft Auto 6 before reading on.

Things go very wrong at the climax of GTA 6’s first chapter. Jason and Lucia will have to abandon their home in Key Lento, and the stash of cash and Jason’s collection of photographs go with them.

But you can go back. The stash under the floorboards has burned up, but the money and photographs in the metal box are still intact, and you can recover them. Only, that’s easier said than done. In this guide, we’re breaking down the best way to recover Jason’s stash and photographs in Grand Theft Auto 6.

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How to recover Jason’s Rainy-Day Fund stash and photographs – GTA 6

To reiterate the above: the money you stashed under the floorboards will have burned up, but Jason did put $5,000 away as a Rainy-Day Fund for his family. If you stored more than that under the floorboards, I’m sorry to say that the money is sadly gone. Still, the $5,000 is worth recovering, and there’s at least one nice surprise to see.

Your stash is, of course, in the same building that burned up in Key Lento. Cops will be patrolling the nearby area, and they’ll be stationed in front of Jason’s house and on the dock around back, meaning you can’t simply drive up in either a car or boat.

The best option is to get a RydeMe taxi to a nearby location on the North or East side of the zone the cops are patrolling, like Chuck’s Tackle and Shot or The Rusty Anchor.

Make sure to wear a disguise – hat, sunglasses, bandana – and sneak through gardens to get to the building North of Jason’s burned-out home, just over the small canal where boats can dock. Cops won’t be patrolling this side of the house, meaning you can dive into the water and swim over to the boat ramp near Jason’s basketball hoop.

The stairs immediately in front of the ramp are very close to a pair of cops out front, so circle around the North side of the house and use the other stairs. If you stop to look under the stairs, you’ll find Jason’s snake Dolores has made a nest and laid some eggs. A happy ending.

Climbing the stairs, you’ll easily be able to find the stash and metal tin in the same place as ever. Quickly recover both the money and photographs, and escape the same way you came in before getting outside of the patrol zone and changing your disguise. Congratulations, you’ve got some of your money back.