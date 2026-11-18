Recalibration is the nineteenth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Recalibration mission, highlight any collectables, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

Recalibration follows Jason and Lucia cheer Cal up after the recent events of the game.

For more GTA 6 guides, including information on side missions, early game tips and more, check out VGC’s extensive GTA 6 Guide hub.

In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can. We’re getting close to the end of Chapter 1, so some of the upcoming guides will be light on detail when needed, so that we don’t ruin anything for you.

Once Lucia has been released from jail and you have access to both playable characters, many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time. For the sake of this GTA 6 walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap.

Some missions in GTA 6 can only be done by one character or the other, and some can only be completed at certain times of day. In this case, we’ve noted which character you need to play as, and when they can be accessed.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Recalibration Walkthrough

Start Recalibration by heading to Cal’s house. On the way, you’ll jump to the liquor store to buy a 6-pack for Cal. When you get to Cal’s place, get on the boat and head off for some fishing. Go to the fishing spot, and start to catch some fish with Cal.

To fish in GTA 6, use L2 to grip the fishing rod, then use R2 to cast the rod. Rotate the R stick in order to attract the fish, and then when the fish begins to bite, you can use R2 to pull it in. When you pull the fish in, it will fight, use the L stick to fight against it, while using R to reel it towards you. Once it’s close enough, Jason will automatically grab the fish.

Catch a few fish with Cal, then you’ll head back to the dock to cook them. Grill the fish, making sure to flip them before they burn, then serve them to Cal and Lucia. Lucia will head off after a while, at which point Jason will go after her.

The pair will have a short conversation outside Cal’s house, before heading back to Jason’s house. This is the end of the Recalibration mission.