GTA 6 radio DJs and podcast hosts: Every famous voice on GTA 6’s radio
Every confirmed DJ and podcast host in GTA 6
Here’s a complete list of every GTA 6 DJ and Podcast Host
GTA 6 features voice acting from Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Weird Al Yankovic, PinkPantheress, Stavros Halkias and more lending their voices to the radio. Now that Rockstar has confirmed the complete credits in the game, the hosts for the radio in GTA 6 are also confirmed.
Here’s a complete list of every radio DJ, talk radio host and podcast presenter in Grand Theft Auto 6.
You can also listen to radio and podcasts outside vehicles using Jason and Lucia’s smartphones and connected headphones.
GTA 6 Radio Stations: All DJs, Hosts and Music Genres
GTA 6 features a wide selection of radio stations, each with its own DJs, celebrity presenters and musical styles. From hip-hop and Afrobeats to country, rock and classical music, there’s something for everyone on the Leonida airwaves.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the GTA 6 radio stations, including their DJs, real-world hosts and music genres.
All GTA 6 Radio Stations and DJs
AfroBank FM
- DJs: Burna and Palmsy
- Real-world hosts: Burna Boy and Palms Trax
- Music: Afrobeats
Back Country Radio
- DJs: MW and Delta Dawn
- Real-world hosts: Morgan Wallen and Lana Del Rey
- Additional presenter: Mud Dog Mike (Jeremy Dufrene) – Also, Lana Del Rey’s husband.
- Music: Country.
CircoLoco Records Radio
- DJs: DJ Seth and DJ Antonio
- Real-world hosts: Seth Troxler and Antonio Carbonaro
- Music: Electronic.
Cocoteo FM
- DJs: El Martillo and La Gata
- Real-world hosts: Bad Bunny and RaiNao
- Music: Modern Latin.
Dirty South Classics
- DJs: Trick and Trina
- Real-world hosts: Trick Daddy and Trina
- Additional appearance: Gucci Mane on The Tap In.
- Music: Southern rap and hip-hop.
Emotion 98.3
- DJ: Doug Van Dyke
- Real-world host: Doug Stanhope
- Music: Rock.
Flash FM
- DJs: Robyn and Alex
- Real-world hosts: Robyn and Alex Consani
- Music: Pop
Gloriana Blues Radio
- DJs: DJ Buddy and DJ Keith
- Real-world hosts: Buddy Guy and Keith Richards
- Music: Blues
Honey FM
- DJs: Chilli and T-Boz
- Real-world hosts: Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins (TLC).
- Music: R&B
Kaleidoscope FM
- DJ: DJ Dicky
- Real-world host: Jeremy Irons
- Music: International music and covers of pop songs
Leonida Jazz Radio
- DJs: DJ Randy and DJ Stanley
- Real-world hosts: Randy Brecker and Stanley Clarke
- Additional appearance: Yussef Dayes on The Nook.
- Music: Jazz
Radio La Ola
- DJs: Gloria and Emilio
- Real-world hosts: Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan
- Music: Latin
Radio On-U
- DJ: Adrian Sherwood
- Real-world host: Adrian Sherwood
- Music: Reggae, dub and lovers rock.
Stockyard FM
- DJs: Victoria and Harrison
- Real-world hosts: PinkPantheress and The Dare
- Music: Electronic and indie
Symphony FM
- DJ: Yuja
- Real-world host: Yuja Wang
- Music: Classical
The Chamber 106.6
- DJs: DJ Kerry, DJ Tom and Big Fan Brian
- Real-world hosts: Kerry King, Tom Araya and Brian Posehn
- Music: Heavy metal.
Vice City FM
- DJs: DJ Al and Madame Brigitte
- Real-world hosts: “Weird Al” Yankovic and Brigitte Nielsen
- Music: 80s
Vice City Rap Radio (VCRR)
- DJs: DJ JT and DJ Stevie
- Real-world hosts: JT and DJ Stevie J
- Additional presenters: Charlamagne tha God and Ivy Rivera on Early AF.
- Music: Hip-hop and rap.
V-Rock
- DJs: The Buck and Skipper McD
- Real-world hosts: Lindsey Buckingham and Michael McDonald
- Music: Classic rock.
Worldwide FM
- DJ: Gilles Peterson
- Real-world host: Gilles Peterson
- Music: Jazz and funk.
GTA 6 also features two radio stations that feature talk radio shows. They are:
The Wipe Talk Radio
- Anitta (Dr. Nita)
- John Leguizamo (Enrique “El Enigma” Romero)
- Janelle James (Tish)
WKTT Talk Radio
- Jason Sudeikis (Richard Bastion)
- Stavros Halkias (Dominic “The Brick” Brizzolato)
All GTA 6 Podcast Hosts
GTA 6 also features several podcasts. The hosts for these podcasts are:
Drunk Kings
- DJ EFN
- DJ Stevie J
- Wax
- N.O.R.E.
- Denzel Curry (DWNPLY)
F*CK, MARRY, MURDER
- Chloe Fineman (Amber)
- Sarah Sherman (Sienna)
The Safe Trap
- Freddie Gibbs
- The Alchemist
Final Act
- Renee Felice Smith (Reagan Carter)
Vice City True Stories
- Billy Corben (Narrator)