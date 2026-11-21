Here’s a complete list of every GTA 6 DJ and Podcast Host

GTA 6 features voice acting from Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Weird Al Yankovic, PinkPantheress, Stavros Halkias and more lending their voices to the radio. Now that Rockstar has confirmed the complete credits in the game, the hosts for the radio in GTA 6 are also confirmed.

Here’s a complete list of every radio DJ, talk radio host and podcast presenter in Grand Theft Auto 6.

You can also listen to radio and podcasts outside vehicles using Jason and Lucia’s smartphones and connected headphones.

GTA 6 Radio Stations: All DJs, Hosts and Music Genres

GTA 6 features a wide selection of radio stations, each with its own DJs, celebrity presenters and musical styles. From hip-hop and Afrobeats to country, rock and classical music, there’s something for everyone on the Leonida airwaves.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the GTA 6 radio stations, including their DJs, real-world hosts and music genres.

All GTA 6 Radio Stations and DJs

AfroBank FM

DJs: Burna and Palmsy

Real-world hosts: Burna Boy and Palms Trax

Music: Afrobeats

Back Country Radio

DJs: MW and Delta Dawn

Real-world hosts: Morgan Wallen and Lana Del Rey

Additional presenter: Mud Dog Mike (Jeremy Dufrene) – Also, Lana Del Rey’s husband.

Music: Country.

CircoLoco Records Radio

DJs: DJ Seth and DJ Antonio

Real-world hosts: Seth Troxler and Antonio Carbonaro

Music: Electronic.

Cocoteo FM

DJs: El Martillo and La Gata

Real-world hosts: Bad Bunny and RaiNao

Music: Modern Latin.

Dirty South Classics

DJs: Trick and Trina

Real-world hosts: Trick Daddy and Trina

Additional appearance: Gucci Mane on The Tap In.

Music: Southern rap and hip-hop.

Emotion 98.3

DJ: Doug Van Dyke

Real-world host: Doug Stanhope

Music: Rock.

Flash FM

DJs: Robyn and Alex

Real-world hosts: Robyn and Alex Consani

Music: Pop

Gloriana Blues Radio

DJs: DJ Buddy and DJ Keith

Real-world hosts: Buddy Guy and Keith Richards

Music: Blues

Honey FM

DJs: Chilli and T-Boz

Real-world hosts: Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins (TLC).

Music: R&B

Kaleidoscope FM

DJ: DJ Dicky

Real-world host: Jeremy Irons

Music: International music and covers of pop songs

Leonida Jazz Radio

DJs: DJ Randy and DJ Stanley

Real-world hosts: Randy Brecker and Stanley Clarke

Additional appearance: Yussef Dayes on The Nook.

Music: Jazz

Radio La Ola

DJs: Gloria and Emilio

Real-world hosts: Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan

Music: Latin

Radio On-U

DJ: Adrian Sherwood

Real-world host: Adrian Sherwood

Music: Reggae, dub and lovers rock.

Stockyard FM

DJs: Victoria and Harrison

Real-world hosts: PinkPantheress and The Dare

Music: Electronic and indie

Symphony FM

DJ: Yuja

Real-world host: Yuja Wang

Music: Classical

The Chamber 106.6

DJs: DJ Kerry, DJ Tom and Big Fan Brian

Real-world hosts: Kerry King, Tom Araya and Brian Posehn

Music: Heavy metal.

Vice City FM

DJs: DJ Al and Madame Brigitte

Real-world hosts: “Weird Al” Yankovic and Brigitte Nielsen

Music: 80s

Vice City Rap Radio (VCRR)

DJs: DJ JT and DJ Stevie

Real-world hosts: JT and DJ Stevie J

Additional presenters: Charlamagne tha God and Ivy Rivera on Early AF.

Music: Hip-hop and rap.

V-Rock

DJs: The Buck and Skipper McD

Real-world hosts: Lindsey Buckingham and Michael McDonald

Music: Classic rock.

Worldwide FM

DJ: Gilles Peterson

Real-world host: Gilles Peterson

Music: Jazz and funk.

GTA 6 also features two radio stations that feature talk radio shows. They are:

The Wipe Talk Radio

Anitta (Dr. Nita)

John Leguizamo (Enrique “El Enigma” Romero)

Janelle James (Tish)

WKTT Talk Radio

Jason Sudeikis (Richard Bastion)

Stavros Halkias (Dominic “The Brick” Brizzolato)

All GTA 6 Podcast Hosts

GTA 6 also features several podcasts. The hosts for these podcasts are:

Drunk Kings

DJ EFN

DJ Stevie J

Wax

N.O.R.E.

Denzel Curry (DWNPLY)

F*CK, MARRY, MURDER

Chloe Fineman (Amber)

Sarah Sherman (Sienna)

The Safe Trap

Freddie Gibbs

The Alchemist

Final Act

Renee Felice Smith (Reagan Carter)

Vice City True Stories