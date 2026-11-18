Prologue is the opening mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Prologue mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

For more GTA 6 guides, including information on side missions, early game tips, and more, check out VGC’s extensive GTA 6 Guide hub.

In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

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GTA 6 Prologue Mission Walkthrough

Prologue establishes the backstory of GTA 6. After a cutscene establishing how Jason and Lucia met, we find Lucia in prison, while Jason, her partner, is free on the outside.

As the mission begins, you’ll take control of Lucia in prison. When you get control of Lucia, walk around your cell, and speak to your cellmate. To talk to another character in GTA 6, hold L2. This will give you multiple options of how to speak or interact with the character you are looking at.

Typically, you’ll be able to Greet, Provoke, Taunt or Defuse. When a character has unique dialogue options, they’ll replace one of the previously available options. The guard will then instruct Lucia to walk down the hall with him. During this section, you can interact with other prisoners, such as the ones having an argument over the TV, but your goal is to get to the end of the hall and enter the office.

The next section of this mission is a flashback sequence which reveals why Lucia got arrested. You’ll take control of her inside of the payday loans building, and you’ll attempt to rob it. Use L2 to aim at the cashier, and then you can use Square to threaten them. Once they’ve been threatened, they’ll begin giving you money from the register. Use triangle to pick it up.

While this happens, you’ll be tackled by someone in the room, you can fight this off using the square button. This will begin the next part of the mission, which sees Lucia run from the cops. After a short cutscene where the cops spot Lucia, you’ll be able to jump on to the adjoining roofs and through a car mechanics. Use the X button to jump and climb over obstacles.

This segment can play out in a few different ways. If you’re caught by the cops, you’ll trigger the end of the mission via cutscenes.

If you evade the cops, either on foot, or if you find a vehicle, you will then get a second playable section where you are tasked with returning to the coffee shop. During this section, head back towards the map marker. At some point, dye packs will explode, covering Lucia in dye. After this, you’ll be arrested, which will conclude the playable portion of the mission.