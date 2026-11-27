Wondering how to open the President’s Bunker in GTA 6?

The President’s Bunker hidden mission in GTA 6 is one of the most complex, but with this guide, you’ll be able to complete it and get the secret tank as a reward.

This GTA 6 President’s Bunker walkthrough explains how to start the mission, find both bunkers, discover every code and collect the exclusive rewards, including a unique pistol, an assault rifle and a military tank.

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GTA 6 President’s Bunker Walkthrough

The GTA 6 President’s Bunker mission starts in Downtown Vice City by speaking to a random man near a statue that comemorates the war. Start by travelling to Downtown, specifically the Friends of Freedom memorial on Catalan Boulevard. Check the image above for the speficic location.

The memorial is dedicated to President Joe Russo and is located in the eastern part of Downtown.Look for an elderly man sitting near the memorial wall. This is Jose Bermudez, the character who introduces players to the hidden bunker storyline.

Approach him and start a conversation. When the dialogue options appear, select:

What really happened?

Russo?

Jose will begin explaining his version of the Presidential assassination and reveal that he has evidence connected to the incident. This is the start of a questline that leads you to the President’s Bunker. He will also direct you towards his apartment in Little Cuba. He notes that you can find this apartment by looking for a large number of Cuban flags outside the door.

Find Jose Bermudez’s Apartment

Your next destination is Little Cuba, specifically NW 4th Avenue. Look for a salmon-coloured building decorated with Cuban flags, located near a vehicle modification shop. You can see an image of the apartment building below. Enter the building and head upstairs to find Jose’s apartment.

Inside the apartment, there are several important clues that you should investigate:

The bunker blueprint: Examine the blueprint hanging on the wall. This provides information about the underground facilities.

The Presidential recording: Interact with the recording device and listen to the entire message. It contains important information about the first bunker.

The Sharktooth Island photograph: Examine the photograph identifying the location of the first presidential bunker.

Make sure you listen to the complete recording rather than leaving halfway through. The information provided here becomes important when accessing the first bunker if you’re completing the quest organically.

I suppose if you’re reading this then you don’t need to do this at all. Come to think of it, I don’t even know if you need to do this part of the quest before you head to Sharktooth Island.

How to Find the First President’s Bunker in GTA 6

Once you’ve finished investigating Jose’s apartment, it’s time to travel to the first bunker. The facility is located on Sharktooth Island, a small island north of Waning Sands. Because the location is surrounded by water, taking a boat is recommended. You can also swim across, although travelling by boat is considerably more convenient. If you get stuck out there, there’s a boat that spawns on the opposite shore of the island from the bunker itself.

On the north shore of Sharktooth Island, you’ll find the entrance to the bunker.

Interact with the keypad and enter the following code:

Sharktooth Island bunker door code: 010317

Restore Power Inside the First Bunker

After entering the bunker, you’ll discover that the facility has no electricity.

Follow the underground passage and look for the power switch. Turn right inside the tunnel to locate the electrical control panel. Interact with it to restore power. Once the electricity is working, return through the passage and take the opposite route into the main bunker. You’ll now be able to investigate the presidential facility.

Investigate President Russo’s Desk

Inside the bunker, look around for documents, recordings and other evidence.

On one desk there’s a picture of President Russo meeting with an alien on Mount Chilliad. Mount Chilliad was the site of much speculation in te GTA 5 era due to clues about an apart alien mystery, and the fact that a UFO would appear over the mountain when players 100%’d the game.

Continue looking around the room until you reach the presidential desk. Interact with the desk and investigate its contents. This will help activate the next part of the puzzle. Jason or Lucia will sit back and begin to make jokes about them being President. It doesn’t matter which of the two you play as.

How to Open the President’s Safe in GTA 6

The presidential safe contains one of the most valuable rewards in the entire bunker mission: Russo’s 1922 Pistol.

However, opening it requires solving a small puzzle. Here it is in beat-by-beat steps.

Activate the Presidential phone

Approach the presidential desk and interact with the drawer.

Open the cigars

Use the phone until it triggers a noise in another room.

Head towards the radio and listen carefully to the complete transmission.

The recording provides a sequence of four numbers that you’ll need to rearrange.

Return to the presidential desk and investigate the classified document inside the drawer.

The document contains several protocols and their corresponding number sequences.

For this puzzle, you need to find Protocol #2.

The correct sequence is: 2341, however this is not the safe code.

This tells you which positions to use when rearranging the four numbers from the radio transmission.

The solution is:

President’s safe code: 2975

Enter the combination into the safe to unlock it. Inside, you’ll find Russo’s 1922 Pistol and a mysterious photograph which leads to the second part of the quest. Make sure you collect the pistol and inspect the photograph before leaving. On the back of the picture you’ll find the word: OBSESS. This is the code to enter the second bunker.

How to Find the Second Bunker in GTA 6

It is an underground IAA black site located in the forests of North Mariana County, close to the Big Pine area.

Travel towards the forested area near Big Pine. Look for a hidden underground hatch rather than the large bunker door. You can see it pictured below. The keypad to enter the bunker is attached to a nearby tree, making it relatively easy to miss if you’re simply searching for a conventional entrance.

Second bunker hatch code: 085355

The code comes from converting the word OBSESS into its corresponding seven-segment display numbers. Once you’ve entered the correct combination, the hatch will open. Climb down the ladder to enter the underground IAA facility. Like the first bunker, the second bunker is extremely dark, so having a flashlight available is recommended.

Once you’re in the facility, stick to the left wall and follow it to a far off room. In here you’ll find another electricity panel like the one from the first bunker. Interact with it to restore electricity. Once the power is restored, you should be able to investigate the rest of the facility.

Listen to the Secret Recordings

Continue exploring the facility and follow the sounds of the recording devices. You’ll eventually discover another recording area containing several messages.

Listen to the recordings completely, allowing each one to finish before moving on.These recordings provide additional information about the facility and help unlock the next stage of the bunker sequence.After investigating the recordings, search for a narrow opening near the storage area. You’ll need to crouch through the opening to reach a separate control room.

Open the Military Hangar

Inside the control room, look for a large red button. Interact with it to activate the bunker controls and open the military hangar. This reveals one of the biggest rewards in the entire President’s Bunker mission.

Inside, you’ll find a military tank and additional weaponry waiting to be collected, including the Cold War 556 Assault Rifle, a unique weapon that you’ll keep forever as soon as you pick it up.

Once the garage door is open, you can enter the vehicle and drive it out of the facility, giving you access to some serious firepower. However, there is an important limitation: the tank cannot be registered like a normal personal vehicle.

If you lose it, you can return to the bunker any time you want to get another. I reccomend that you mark the bunker on your map for the next time you want to go on a spree.

That’s everything you need to know about the GTA 6 President’s Bunker.

All GTA 6 President’s Bunker Codes

Here are all the codes used the in the GTA 6 President’s Bunker quest:

Sharktooth Island – 010317 – Opens the first bunker

President’s safe – 2975 – Unlocks Russo’s 1922 Pistol

IAA black site – 085355 – Opens the second bunker hatch

All Rewards in the GTA 6 President’s Bunker Mission

Completing the bunker storyline provides access to several exclusive rewards.