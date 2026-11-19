Podcasts are a new addition in GTA 6. This guide explains how to listen to podcasts in GTA 6 and lists which podcasts are in the game.

GTA 6 is finally here, and millions of players are exploring Leonida for the first time. GTA 6 adds many new things to the series, with podcasts being one of them. While the GTA radio stations are a classic element of the series, the new podcasts are also well worth listening to, especially for longtime fans of the series.

Without anything further, here’s how to listen to podcasts in GTA 6.

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How to listen to podcasts in GTA 6



You can listen to podcasts in GTA 6 in cars, via a portable radio, or via headphones.

When in a car, press left on the D-pad, which will bring up the radio menu. When here, move the right stick down, which will swap to the podcast library.

There are 5 different podcast series in GTA 6. They are:

F*ck, Marry, Murder

The Safe Trip

Vice City True Stories

Drunk Kings

Final Act

Each of these podcast series feature multiple episodes, which can be accessed from the individual podcast pages. While you’ll have a few podcasts unlocked at the start of the game, as you continue to play GTA 6, more podcast episodes will unlock.

You can see which podcasts you’ve already listened to in each individual podcast page. Frustratingly, your podcast doesn’t stop if you leave the car, so you may have to scrub around to find out where you left off, if you happen to leave your car before the podcast ends.

It’s worth checking out these podcasts, especially because a few of them directly reference some events and characters from earlier in the GTA series. The F*ck, Marry, Murder podcast may also be the most explicit dialogue in a Rockstar game yet.