Pipework is the seventh mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Pipework mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission. We’ll also highlight the difference when playing as Jason during a mission vs Lucia.

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In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

While some missions in GTA 6 go in a specific order, after you gain control of Jason in the early game, there are several missions in GTA 6 that you can tackle in any order. For the sake of this walkthrough, we’ve decided to order them based on how they are ordered in the in-game story recap section of the menu.

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GTA 6 Pipework Mission Walkthrough

Pipework begins by driving to Mandy’s house. Mandy will flirt with Jason as you attempt to fix her sink. Go inside Mandy’s house, and collect the plunger from her bathroom. Once you’ve done this, head back to the sink, and begin the plunging.

Then, unblock the sink with R3, before moving under the sink and unblocking the pipes. During this Mandy will continue to flirt with Jason, but all you have to do is complete the short unblocking minigame.

Once this is finished, collect the money from Mandy, and head outside. A short interaction will play, and then Brian will call as you leave the area. This is the end of the Pipework mission, relationship still intact.