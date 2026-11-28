If you want to caloriemax in Grand Theft Auto 6, you need to visit Peewees.

Peewees is a chicken place that you go to if you want to put on weight, and if you want a fabulous prize made just for chicken fanatics, then you just need to find all four of the Peewees Billboards dotted around Leonida.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the location for all four Peewees Billboards and how to get all of your rewards.

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All Peewees Billboard locations – GTA 6

There are just four Peewees Billboards to be found around Leonida. Once you find one, you just need to scan it with the in-game WAiNK App. They can all be found overlooking the highway. Which is what billboards are supposed to do.

First Peewees Billboard location

You can find a Peewees Billboard on the highway passing between North Mariana County and Grassrivers. Just East of Richardson Hunting Supplies, you’ll see the billboard.

Second Peewees Billboard location

Another Peewees Billboard can be found near Randy’s place, just North of the Top Fun Droves – Balsero organiser, on the Northwest edge of Vice City’s border.

Third Peewees Billboard location

Another can be found to the Northeast of Lake Leonida, just a touch Southeast of One-Eyed Willie’s Auto Shop (Ultimate Edition exclusive).

Fourth Peewees Billboard location

Our final Peewees Billboard for this list is located on the border of South West Lummox County and Mount Kalaga National Park. The billboard is located directly between the Animal Crackers – Grayson and Mount Kalaga – Cycling Trail race organisers on the map.

Final Peewees Billboards prize, how to get it – GTA 6

Once you’ve scanned every Peewees Billboard, you have one more final cryptic step to complete to claim your prize. You need to head to the Peewees – Belville, which is in Belville, of course. It’s across the road from Druthers State Bank and the Empowered Electronics shop.

Inside, speak to the manager behind the counter, and he’ll give you your final prize: a Peewees Uniform. Wearing it at Peewees locations will allow you to get a lot of free food. Cool, I guess?