Is GTA 6 on PC? It’s the biggest game in the world, and PS5 and Xbox Series X, leaving PC players wondering when they’ll get in on the fun.

In this GTA 6 PC version guide, we’ll explain what Rockstar has said about the PC version, when to expect it, and the history of how long it took to release the PC version of older Rockstar Games.

If you’re playing GTA 6 on console, check out our GTA 6 guide hub for top tips, secrets and full mission walkthroughs.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

Is GTA 6 available on PC?

No, GTA 6 is not available on PC.

GTA 6 is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S natively. Xbox One players can play GTA 6 via Cloud Gaming.

Has Rockstar confirmed a PC release date?

A PC version of GTA 6 has not been announced by Rockstar.

How long after GTA 5 did it come to PC?

GTA 5 came to PC two years after the game was first released on console.

The console release dates for GTA 5 were:

September 17, 2013 – PS3, Xbox 360

November 18, 2014 – PS4 and Xbox One

April 14, 2015 – PC

What has Rockstar said about a PC version?

Rockstar hasn’t mentioned a PC version of the game.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick mentioned in an interview that the games come to console first because that’s where GTA’s “core audience” is.

Former Rockstar developers have shared their opinion on why the PC version of Rockstar games are usually released later.

In an interview with the Kiwi Talkz podcast, John Ricchio – who was a producer on Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne 3 and Grand Theft Auto 5 – was asked about whether making GTA 5 for Xbox 360 and PS3 hardware led to Rockstar being limited in what it could do with the game.

Ricchio replied that Rockstar’s policy is to concentrate on the console versions first, because then the hardware’s limitations are known to the developers, and then worry about making a PC version later – as opposed to making the PC version first then trying to figure out how to get it working on potentially less powerful hardware.