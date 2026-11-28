Ocean Beach is the first mission in Chapter 4 of GTA 6.

The GTA 6 Ocean Beach mission sees Jason and Lucia leave their old apartment behind and move into a luxury suite at the Y Hotel in Vice City.

After completing The Cartel Heist, you’ll need to return to Boobie’s apartment, pack up your belongings and drive to the hotel. In this Ocean Beach guide we’ll explain how to complete the mission and much more.

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GTA 6 Ocean Beach walkthrough

Ocean Beach is the opening main story mission of Chapter 4.

You can start the mission straight after The Cartel Heist or wait until you next visit Boobie’s apartment. This mission sees Jason and Lucia leave Boobie’s apartment and head for the Y Hotel.

Leave the Bayside apartment

After completing The Cartel Heist, return to the Bayside apartment to begin Ocean Beach. Jason and Lucia will pack up their belongings and prepare to leave the apartment for good. This will mark the last time that Boobie’s apartment is Jason and Lucia’s safehouse.

Once the cutscene has finished, head outside and get into a vehicle. Your next objective is to drive to the Y Hotel on the Vice Beach side of Vice City.

Drive to the Y Hotel

Get into your vehicle and follow the route to the Y Hotel. The hotel is located on the beachfront in Vice City, and you’ll find the entrance marked on your map.

When you arrive, pull up outside the main entrance. A hotel valet will take care of your vehicle, allowing you to head straight inside. Welcome to your new safehouse.

Enter the hotel and meet Valentina

Enter the Y Hotel, look towards the right-hand side of the lobby to find Valentina. Speak to her and trigger the cutscene. Valentina will tell Jason and Lucia that the Y Hotel is the new safehouse for the pair.

She also introduces the pair to Santino, the hotel’s concierge, who will help look after them during their stay. Santino will also become a mission giver shortly.

During the conversation, Valentina promises to arrange a meeting with Abraham Gonzalez, a well-known Vice City lawyer who could help Jason and Lucia get their lives back on track with the money they’ve made from The Cartel Heist.

Once the cutscene finishes, follow Valentina towards the elevators.

Take the elevator to the seventh floor

Go into the elevator and travel up to the seventh floor. When the doors open, exit the elevator and follow the corridor towards your new safehouse. The next objective is to find Room 701, which is down at the bottom of the corridor. You will soon become extremely annoyed by how long it takes you to get back to this room.

Explore your new suite with Lucia

Once inside Room 701, follow Lucia around the suite as she checks out the different rooms. Take your time exploring the new flat. This will be your home for the duration of Chapter 4. You can follow Lucia or you can just explore the house yourself.

When you reach the bedroom, go over to the wardrobe.

Check out the wardrobe

The wardrobe contains new outfits that become available from Chapter 4 onwards. You can put on anything you like.

Once you’ve finished looking through the wardrobe, leave the bedroom and continue following Lucia around the suite.

Join Lucia on the balcony

Keep looking around the new safehouse until Lucia heads out to the balcony. She’ll mention the champagne, prompting you to head back inside and find some glasses.

Go back to the kitchen counter and pick up the two champagne glasses. Take one of the glasses outside and bring it to Lucia on the balcony.

Once you’ve handed her the champagne, a final cutscene will play which will end the mission. You’ll head to bed, and the game’s next mission will start immediately.