Wondering how to do the New Zealand trick and play GTA 6 early? This guide explains how to play GTA 6 hours before the official release date in your region using the GTA 6 New Zealand trick.

Players have waited 13 years for GTA 6, and for some of them, the thought of waiting even a few hours more is unbearable. Thankfully, with this GTA 6 New Zealand trick guide, you can play the game on Wednesday and get started on your journey through Vice City.

In this guide we’ll explain the GTA 6 New Zealand trick, how to do it, and what platforms it’s possible to do on.

Are you wondering what the difference is between the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition vs GTA 6 Standard Edition? Check out our guide for all the details.

GTA 6 New Zealand trick explained

The GTA 6 New Zealand trick is done by changing what region your console thinks it is assigned to. By doing this, your console operates as though it is in the New Zealand time zone (the earliest in the world) meaning it will think that it’s Novemer 19th even though it’s still November 18. This is what allows you to play GTA 6 early with the GTA 6 New Zealand trick.

In order to do the GTA 6 New Zealand trick, do the following:

Go to the console’s Settings menu

Go to the System tab

Go to Language and Location

Change the location of your console to New Zealand

Fully restart the Xbox

Launch the game from your library

Since midnight has already passed in New Zealand, this basically means you can already start playing the Early Access edition now.

Just remember to switch it back to your own country once the game’s officially out where you live.

Can you do GTA 6 New Zealand trick on PlayStation?

The GTA 6 New Zealand trick is far more complicated on PlayStation.

In order to play GTA 6 earlier with the GTA 6 New Zealand trick on PlayStation, you’ll have to create a New Zealand PlayStation Network account, and buy the game from the New Zealand store. Due to PlayStation splitting its digital storefronts across regions, it’s not as simple as swapping it over at a system level like it is on Xbox.