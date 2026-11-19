Moses is the twenty-seventh mission in GTA 6.

A Lucia solo mission, Moses allows Lucia to register her own car, now that Jason’s car is probably on fire, or at the very least, being driven by Dolores. Moses also gives Lucia the Slim Jim, which is an item vital to stealing cars. So read on and find out all you need to know about Moses in GTA 6.

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GTA 6 Moses Walkthrough

This mission kicks off with Lucia needing to get a new car. While the game heavily implies that you should take the car outside the tech shop, you can actually get any car you want, as long as it doesn’t have a tracker.

Pick a vehicle, and take it to Moses Watkins, who has a garage on the outskirts of the town. Once there, drive into the garage and speak to Moses. After the cutscene, you’ll head to the back of the garage, and learn how to scan cars using the WainkIt app.

By doing this, you can find out if a car has a tracker, and how much it’s worth to the various garages that will buy cars. Moses won’t take a car that has an alarm. Later in the game you’ll unlock the ability to register cars with trackers, from another character.

Then, grab a Slim Jim, which is an item for breaking into cars. After Moses gives you the Slim Jim, break into the Montagne XL. You’ll now be able to silently break into cars, as long as they aren’t keyless cars. Keyless cars are primarily high end supercars and hypercars.

Follow Moses back into his garage, and he’ll register Lucia’s new car for her. He’ll also add the Scooter Bros app to your phone. With the Scooter Bros app, you can have any of the cars you have registered to you dropped off, as long as you are near somewhere with a road.

That’s the end of Moses in GTA 6. Well, not the end of Moses, he’s still kicking a ball.