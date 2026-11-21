In Grand Theft Auto 6, Moses is a mechanic who will happily “fix” and even purchase vehicles you bring to him, in exchange for some help.

There are some cars around Leonida that Moses wants, and he wants you to get them for him. These vehicles are often locked up safely, or in some kind of unusual circumstance, like guarded by a dog, or being towed as you arrive.

One of the most confusing can be the Declasse Vamos that appears in the Steal Vehicles For Moses questline — mainly because it’s locked up and the code isn’t immediately obvious. In this guide, we’re explaining how to get the code and what it is in GTA 6.

Moses’ Declasse Vamos code location – GTA 6

There’s a small chance that the door code in this mission will change. It’s unlikely, but just in case, we’re explaining how to obtain the door code first.

When you approach the area with the Declasse Vamos in, you’ll overhear a group of locals having a loud celebration. The Declasse Vamos isn’t in plain sight — it’s located inside a barn or garage that is located next to the building with the celebration.

If you search the building – or even search the locals after a fight – you won’t find any obvious document that will reveal the code to you. But it is in plain sight. If you look around the decor of the trailer, you’ll see the numbers “2727” plastered absolutely everywhere. Once you see it, it’s hard to stop seeing it.

Moses’ Declasse Vamos door code – GTA 6

The code to open the barn or garage with Moses’ Declasse Vamos inside is:

2727

Again, this is plastered across the inside of the trailer and is very obvious in hindsight. Don’t worry about it.