Meet The Heders is the thirty-eighth mission in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Meet the Heders mission sees Jason and Lucia meet Brian and Lori Heder for dinner before Lucia leaves to take on a risky vehicle theft job in Vice City.

Here’s how to complete Meet the Heders in GTA 6, including where to find the SCOOP container and how to escape with the car.

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GTA 6 Meet the Heders walkthrough

Straight after Dealer’s Choice, you’ll swap to Lucia who will be at the apartment. Cal will arrive, and you’ll discuss what’s the latest on the mysterious harddrive that has caused so much fuss. Following this, Brian will eventually contact you about meeting him and Lori for dinner. Head to the bedroom in the house and interact with the bag of clothes to begin the mission.

Drive to the restaurant on the eastern side of Vice City and take the elevator up to the rooftop bar. On the way up, Lucia will make a joke about you getting the Surf N Turf. Remember this. You’ll find Brian and Lori waiting. Speak to them before following them to their table. When ordering food, choose Surf N Turf. Doing so provides a small relationship bonus.

After dinner, Lucia will dissappear, so as Jason follow Brian to the balcony. He’ll offer you a cigar, which you can either accept or decline. It doesn’t really matter which of these options you pick. Once the conversation end, switch to Lucia when prompted.

As Lucia, drive across the bridge to the nearby car park and locate the white van. Get out and interact with its rear doors. Lucia will change into a disguise before taking control of the vehicle. Drive south towards the docks entrance and wait for security to let you inside. She will make a joke about having to move containers around, a clear joke about GTA 5‘s infamous containers mission.

Park the van and begin searching for the yellow shipping containers marked SCOOP. The container you need for this mission is positioned on top of the middle stack. You can break into the other SCOOP containers, but they won’t move the mission forward.

How to open the SCOOP container

Approach the container and use the Cut-off Tool to break through its lock.

Hold R2, keeping the cutting indicator aligned with the highlighted section to cut through the lock. You need to use the adaptive triggers if you want to do this quickly, or you can just hold it and it’ll eventually do it itself.

After opening the correct container, a cutscene will play. In it, a group of gang members will move it onto a trailer. Once this is finished, jump onto one of the nearby motorbikes and chase the truck. Get close to the back of the container and use the jump prompt to climb aboard. Once inside, get into the car and reverse out the back of the truck.

Escape everyon who chases after you, then drive to the lockup in the north of the city and park inside to complete the mission.

GTA 6 Meet The Heders mission rewards

Completing the mission unlocks the Cut-off Tool for both Jason and Lucia.

You can now open orange SCOOP containers scattered throughout GTA 6, giving you access to additional loot and rewards, including collectables.

That’s everything you need to know about completing Meet the Heders in GTA 6.