Looking for the Marbelle Hotel safe code?

The Marbelle Hotel hides a disturbing Silent Hill-inspired Easter egg, complete with flickering lights, strange symbols and a thick blanket of fog across Vice City. There’s also a safe that’s well worth opening, so in this guide we’ve explained how to trigger the Easter egg and how to open the safe.

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Where to find the Marbelle Hotel in GTA 6

The Marbelle Hotel is located in southern Crosstown, in Vice City. You’ll find the abandoned building on NW 8th Street, close to the Nine1Nine nightclub and around a block east of the Pawn & Gun store. You can see the location in the image above.

The hotel is fairly easy to recognise thanks to its boarded-up windows and For Sale sign outside. However, don’t bother trying the front entrance, as it’s locked.

Instead, walk around to the back of the building and look for an accessible door.

Once you’ve entered, you’ll find a safe on the ground floor. In order to unlock it, you’ll need to complete a spooky Easter Egg.

How to trigger the Silent Hill Easter egg in GTA 6

The Marbelle Hotel’s biggest secret is a horror sequence inspired by the Silent Hill series. Fortunately, triggering it doesn’t require you to complete any particularly complicated puzzles.

Here’s how to trigger the GTA 6 Silent Hill Easter egg:

Enter the Marbelle Hotel through the unlocked rear entrance.

Head upstairs, following the staircase towards the upper floors.

Continue exploring until you reach a door that opens by itself.

Walk through the doorway and continue towards the rooftop.

The lights will begin flickering before going out completely.

Strange red symbols and markings will appear across the walls and ceiling, accompanied by unsettling whispers.

Once this sequence is finished, you’ll have to kick the door down to the roof.

Up on the roof you’ll see that Vice City is covered in fog.

Pick up the Old Note that’s on the roof – this contains the safe code.

What is the Marbelle Hotel safe code in GTA 6?

If you’re wondering how to open the locked safe inside the Marbelle Hotel, you’ll need the six-digit code is 955214.

You can discover the combination yourself by completing the hotel’s Silent Hill encounter and heading up to the rooftop.

Look for an Old Note on the ground. The six-digit combination is circled on the note, providing the clue needed to open the safe downstairs. You can also spot the numbers during the supernatural sequence, where strange markings appear on the walls.

If you’d rather skip the search, you can go directly to the safe without ever going up to the top of the Marbelle Hotel.

What rewards do you get from the Marbelle Hotel safe?

Opening the Marbelle Hotel safe is worth doing, as there are a few rewards waiting for players who complete the encounter.

Here’s what you can collect: