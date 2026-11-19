Can you romance Mandy in GTA 6?

GTA 6 is finally here, and now that players have finally got their hands on GTA 6, many characters have quickly become fan favourites. None more so than Mandy from the mission Pipework.

In Pipework, Jason goes to Mandy’s house because she owes Brian rent, however what Jason didn’t bargain for was Mandy wanting to rip the clothes off him. But the question is, can you romance Mandy in GTA 6? Can Jason recipricate Mandy’s advances, and betray Lucia before the game even starts?

In this GTA 6 Mandy explained guide, we’ll break down how Jason can interact with Mandy, and if there’s anything you’re missing during the Pipework mission.

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Can you romance Mandy in GTA 6?

No, Jason can’t romance Mandy in GTA 6.

Despite her best efforts, no matter how long Jason stays in Mandy’s house, there is no way to romance Mandy. All you can do with Mandy is ask her for the Plunger when you get into her room, and rebuff her advances.

Eventually, she’ll demand that you leave her house. While you can still speak to Mandy, she will be upset with Jason, and eventually her reponses will repeat.

After a while, once you’ve finished the Pipework mission, you’ll get a text message from Mandy, in which she tells Jason that she knows he wants her, but he can’t admit it. Even at this point, there’s nothing you can do. Frankly, there’s nothing you should want to do, because Lucia is out of jail, and she’s better at robbing banks than Mandy is, so the favourite is clear.

That’s everything you need to know about Mandy in GTA 6. No character has caught the attention of the fanbase in the early game of GTA 6 quite like Mandy, but your time with her is short and sweet.