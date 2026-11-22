Mami Knows Best is the fortieth mission in GTA 6.

In the Mami Knows Best mission, Lucia reunites with her mother, Mia, as Mia shows off her new job. Things quickly go poorly.

Here’s how to complete the Mami Knows Best mission in GTA 6, including all objectives and the rewards you can earn.

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Mami Knows Best mission walkthrough

Mami Knows Best is a Chapter 3 story mission that can only be started when playing as Lucia. It becomes available after completing Dealer’s Choice as Jason and Lucia.

Meet Lucia’s mum, Mia Caminos. After the initial conversation about Mia’s real estate business, get into her car and drive to her new property in Hamlet.

Explore Mia’s new property

Follow Mia inside the house and explore each room as she inspects the property. It’s an absolute wreck, and you may have noticed. Once you’ve finished looking around, return towards the entrance and help Mia up when prompted.

Next, head outside and start clearing the front lawn. Pick up the rubbish and throw each item to the blue dumpster. After you do this a few times, the objective will change to help Mia in the backyard.

Pull the mattress out of the pool

Follow Mia around to the backyard, where you’ll find a mattress floating in the swimming pool.

Interact with it and follow the button prompts to pull it out. Be ready for trouble, however. An alligator jumps out of the pool attacks Mia, grabbing her leg. Quickly pull out your weapon and shoot the animal to save her. If you fail to do this, Mia will be eaten, and the mission will fail. Use Focus Mode and target the red areas on the alligator to ensure you kill it.

Destroy the M7 gang’s property

After this, the M7 gang, who own the property, turn up. Following a confrontation with the gang, Mia decides to get even with her new neighbours.

Cross the street and climb into the excavator. Drive it towards the gang’s property and start destroying the house and vehicles parked in the driveway. Most of the house is fully destructable, so I’d reccomend grabbing the roof and other bits that can be easly torn off.

Don’t forget the cars. Keep causing damage until the objective updates.

Drive Mia to her office

Once you’ve caused enough destruction, return to Mia’s car and get inside. Drive her to the office which is close to the neighbourhood, and that’s you done with Mami Knows Best.

GTA 6 Mami Knows Best rewards

There is no cash payment, weapon or vehicle reward for completing this mission. Just a mother’s appreciation, which is priceless.