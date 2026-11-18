Lab Fees is the fourth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Lab Fees mission, highlight any collectables, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

For more GTA 6 guides including information on side missions, early game tips and more, check out VGC’s extensive GTA 6 Guide hub.

While this is part of our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible.

As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can. So if you get to a part of this walkthrough and wonder why we’re being coy about what happens from a story perspective, that’s why.

Once you gain control of Jason, there are several missions in GTA 6 that you can tackle in any order. For the sake of this walkthrough, we’ve decided to order them based on how they are ordered in the in-game story recap section of the menu.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Lab Fees Mission Walkthrough

Head to the marker on the map to collect Brian’s rent. You’re looking for a shop that’s nestled inside a few other small shops and bars. When you arrive at the area, you’ll get a notification that a WAINK scan is nearby. These are landmarks, statues, and other pieces of art across Leonida that Jason or Lucia can scan with their phone. We’ll shout them out as they appear naturally in missions, but for the vast majority of them, they’ll be found around the region.

The WAINK scan is the large whale statue. Just point your phone at it, and it’ll add it to your collection. You will also notice that if you open the map, the whale is now fully in colour, when the rest of the map is blue.

The person you’re looking for is at the back of the surf shop, in a shop that sells trinkets. You’ll call Brian when you’re near the correct shop and he’ll instruct you to go in and get his money. The clerk is standing behind the counter. Speak to him and ask for the rent. He’ll tell you that rent is a social construct, which means it’s now time to threaten him. You can do this by pointing your recently acquired gun at him.

Or, you can wait until he produces a baseball bat. Grab this bat off him, and that will cause him to cower. He’ll tell you that the code for the backroom is 0420 (of course), and you can then head into the room and collect the cash, and some acid. If you kill the clerk, the 0420 code should still work, but this will alert the cops. Grab the safebox full of cash thats also in this room, and then head out.

Call Brian and he’ll tell you where to drop it, which is his lock up at the bottom end of the Keys. Head there and enter the code – 7700 -. Brian’s lockup is where you’ll be able to sell drugs during this opening section of the game. If you find yourself with extra drugs from wandering around the open world, or exploring, this stash is where you can turn them into cash.

That’s the end of the playable section of this mission.