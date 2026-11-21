Wondering how to open the La Cascara Motel safe in GTA 6?

The La Cascara Motel safe is one of dozens of safes in GTA 6. This safe is located in Port Gellhorn, the location of the game’s second chapter. In this La Cascara Motel safe code guide, we’ll tell you what the code is, explain where the safe is and tell you the La Cascara Motel safe rewards.

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What is the La Cascara Motel safe code in GTA 6?

The La Cascara Motel safe code is 6969.

To find the code organically in GTA 6, you can find it in the building to the right of the Brooks Boathouse main warehouse, on the east side of the large compound. This is also where you find the code for the Kingpin Bowling Alley.

To find the safe, players should make their way to the La Cascara Motel and explore the property. It’s on the top floor. You can sneak up to the top floor using the stairs in the middle of the motel, or via the fire escapes. There are gang members on most floors, so be careful as you explore.

How to unlock the La Cascara Motel safe

Opening the safe is relatively straightforward once you know the combination.

Follow these steps:

Travel to the La Cascara Motel.

Explore the motel until you locate the safe.

The La Cascara Motel safe is located on the top floor, look for the yellow wall in the image above.

Approach the safe and interact with it.

Enter 6969.

Confirm the combination to unlock the safe.

Say “nice,” out loud.

Alternatively, you can blow it up.

La Cascara Motel safe rewards

The La Casacara Motel safe contains cash.

You get access to this area of the map in Chapter 2, when money is massively important to proceed, so the La Casacara Motel Safe is well worth doing.