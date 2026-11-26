Here’s every Kitty Litter Lab in GTA 6.

The Kitty Litter labs in GTA 6 are a series of hidden drug laboratories scattered across Vice City and its surrounding areas. Finding and destroying them is part of Jason’s side activities with Tyrone and Dook, but tracking down every location can be tricky.

If you’re struggling to find the laboratories, this guide covers all 20 mapped Kitty Litter lab locations in GTA 6, including directions to their entrances and tips for dealing with the guards protecting them.

This guide also gives you the North Balsero Lockup code.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

How to unlock Kitty Litter labs in GTA 6

To unlock the Kitty Litter activity, you’ll first need to complete the Chapter 3 story mission Here, Kitty Kitty.

After meeting Tyrone and Dook, you’ll be introduced to the drug laboratory operation and tasked with tracking down the locations around Vice City.

Look out for purple smoke coming from buildings, Spin On This laundry vans parked outside and purple cat graffiti. These are useful indicators that a Kitty Litter lab is nearby.

All Kitty Litter lab locations in GTA 6

There are 20 mapped laboratory locations to discover. Here’s where to find them.

There are three Kitty Litter Labs outside of the Vice City area of the map, all thrree of which of which are in the are just to the right of the airport. Four more are across the river to Vice City west, with the remaining Kitty Litter Labs spread across the city itself.

While you can just use my map above to tick them all off, if you want specific details and zoomed-in map locations, check the list below.

Salton Condo

Find the flats and head towards the second door on the top floor. The entrance is locked, so climb onto the green dumpster around the right-hand side and enter through the open window. You can also blow the door open with an explosive.

Tequesta Condo

Look for the Spin On This laundry van beside the flats. Take the staircase on the right and enter the laboratory through the door at the top.

Vice-Dale Trailer

Head through the trailer park until you reach a parked car. Climb through the open window of the nearby white trailer to access the laboratory.

Salton Lockup

Find the two laundry vans in the parking area. Jump over the fence and head left through the gate. The laboratory is behind the shutter beside one of the vans.

North Crosstown Condo

Find the laundry van outside the flats. Take the staircase in the parking lot and head to the second floor. The laboratory is behind the white door furthest to the right.

Crosstown Condo

Look for the laundry van beside the southern entrance to the plaza. Head upstairs and find flat 103, identified by the purple containers outside.

North Crosstown Lockup

Find the laundry van parked outside the garage. The laboratory is behind the large shutter. You can open the shutter with the Slim Jim, or blow it up.

Central Crosstown Lockup

Head towards the tattoo parlour’s parking lot and locate the laundry van. The laboratory is behind the parlour, accessible through a brown shutter.

South Balsero Lockup

Find the laundry van beside the fence in the alley. Enter through the guarded gate and look for the laboratory to the left of the cat picture.

North Balsero Lockup

Look for the large garage gate beside the laundry van. Enter the keypad code 1999 to access the laboratory.

Rockridge Condo

Find the laundry van beside the parking lot entrance. Take the staircase on the right and head upstairs to flat 5. The laboratory is behind the middle grey door. Look for the purple smoke

Central Rockridge Lockup

Look for the laundry van parked in the lot. Walk around the right-hand side of the building to find the laboratory behind a brown garage shutter.

Rockridge Lockup

Head towards Peterson’s Autoshop. Move the laundry van blocking the garage entrance to reveal the laboratory shutter.

West La Perle Trailer Park

Enter the trailer park through the double gates on the eastern side. Head towards the last trailer on the right. Be prepared to deal with the hostile occupants.

Vice City Hidden Lockup

Find the laundry van and continue down the nearby alley. Look for the yellow garage shutters. The laboratory is behind the shutter beside the cat picture.

East Rockridge Condo

Locate the laundry van outside the houses. Walk around the side of the building and look for the white ground-floor entrance.

Little Cuba Condo

Enter the building where the laundry van is parked outside. Look for the second door on the left.

East La Perle Trailer

Enter through the green gate on the north-western side of the trailer park. Turn right, then left after passing the white van. Look for the green house with purple smoke coming from it.

Decor District

Enter the parking lot through the southern entrance and make your way towards the garage shutter. Open it to access the laboratory.

Balsero Trailer

Enter the trailer park through the south-eastern entrance and turn left. Look for the trailer with green trim and purple smoke coming from it. The Spin On This laundry van is parked outside.

How to destroy Kitty Litter labs in GTA 6

Once you’ve found a laboratory, you’ll need to destroy its drug-making equipment.

Follow these steps:

Deal with any guards protecting the entrance.

Enter the laboratory and locate the chemical equipment.

Find the purple flask or drug-making containers.

Shoot the equipment or use explosives to destroy it.

Leave the area once the laboratory has been destroyed.

You can actually complete Kitty Litter Labs incredibly quickly. If you have a grenade, or a sticky bomb, you can launch it into the lab and wait for it to explode. That will destroy the lab, but the only issue is that it will almost certainly also kill the cook that’s in the lab.

If they’re not aggresive (as opposed to a gang member), then killing them will impact your Criminal Profile.

What rewards do you get for destroying Kitty Litter labs?

Destroying Kitty Litter laboratories rewards you with cash and helps progress Tyrone’s side-mission storyline.

Destroying 15 laboratories unlocks the next stage of the activity, Spin On This. Completing the wider mission chain also provides access to additional rewards, including a unique gold SMG.

How many Kitty Litter labs are there in GTA 6?

There are 20 total Kitty Litter Labs. You only need to destroy 15 of them to progress with the Spin On This side mission.

What is the Kitty Litter lab keypad code?