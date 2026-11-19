Just Moved In is the twenty fith mission in GTA 6.

Just Moved In sees Lucia get some supplies for Jason, who is still incapcitated from the events of the end of Chapter 1.

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GTA 6 Just Moved In Walkthrough

Just Moved In starts with Lucia heading to the grocery store. Once here, enter the store and begin to grab Jason some supplies. The minimap will fill up with all the items that Lucia needs to take, but if you can’t find something, go into Focus Mode with L3 and R3 to find what you are missing.

The items Lucia needs to buy are:

Apples

Gauze

Hair Clippers

Makeup Bag

Protein Bars

Soap

Bandana

Soda

Once you have everything, leave the store. You don’t have to take items to the counter. Head back to the motel with your groceries. If you destroy your vehicle, or get too far away from it, you’ll have to go back to the grocery store.

Once you get to the motel, go into your room and speak to Jason. If you grab all of the groceries, your relationship level will increase. After a while, the motel owner will come to speak to Jason and Lucia.

At this point, you can either pay the rent that you owe, or you will have to give up Lucia’s necklace as colateral. It’s unlikely that you’ll have enough cash to pay the rent at this point, but you do, you can totally skip this part.

After that, you’ll speak to Jason, who needs stronger painkillers. Ask around the motel, and you’ll be directed to speak to Vicki in Room 10.

That’s the end of Just Moved In in GTA 6.