Just A Scratch is the fifth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this Just A Scratch, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Just A Scratch mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

If you’re looking for more GTA 6 guides, including information on side missions, early game tips, and more, check out VGC’s extensive GTA 6 Guide hub.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game ever, so in that spirit, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible during our walkthrough. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

After you gain control of Jason, and later Lucia, there are several missions in GTA 6 that you can tackle in any order. For the sake of this walkthrough, we’ve decided to order them based on how they are ordered in the in-game story recap section of the menu.

GTA 6 Just A Scratch Walkthrough

Just a Scratch is one of the shortest missions in GTA 6, as it essentially serves as a tutorial on how to repair your car.

Head to the Coastal Auto Care shop, which will be marked on your map. Once here, enter the mod shop and you’ll be given a few options. Firstly, you need to repair your car. During this mission, you’ll be able to repair your car for free, however, during future visits to the shop you’ll need to pay.

Here you can also change the color of your car. This will be Jason’s default car for the start of the game, so make sure it’s something that you like. You probably won’t have enough cash to access any of the mods yet, but if you do, you can add them to your car here.

Leave the autoshop when you’re ready, and a short cutscene will play. From now on, if you need to repair your car, or you want to change something about it you can return to the Coastal Auto Care garage.

You can also repair your car while out in the world by calling Coastal Auto Care on your phone for a tow. This costs money, but is quicker than heading back to the shop every time.