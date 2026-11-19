Wondering how to completely fix Jason’s house in GTA 6?

This guide explains all the different odd jobs you need to complete in order to totally fix Jason’s house. You’ll get this objective as soon as you return to his house after the game’s second mission, but you won’t have forever to complete it.

Jason’s friend Cal mentions that if Lucia’s going to live at Jason’s house, he better fix the place up. In this guide, we’ll explain all the things you have to fix around the house, and what happens if you don’t do it.

For dozens of GTA 6 guides, check out our GTA 6 Guide Hub.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Jason’s House: All projects

There are four projects to complete around Jason’s house. You can repair these as soon as you get complete control of Jason following the Gone Fishing mission. You won’t be able to complete the projects at Jason’s House after Lucia is free from prison.

You’ll be warned to complete these jobs before she returns, but if you miss that, you’re out of luck.

Fix Steps

You’ll have to fix the steps outside Jason’s house to progress the game, so you can’t miss this. There’s a stack of wood to the side of the stairs. Stand next to them and you’ll be able to repair the steps and enter Jason’s house.

Fix Leaky Roof

To fix the leaky roof in GTA 6, head outside Jason’s house and find the set of ladders that are stacked next to the door. Climb them, walk across the roof to the tarp, and you can repair the leaky roof.

Fix Wall and paint it

To fix the wall in Jason’s House, head into his bedroom, and look for the massive sheets of wood that are leaning up against the wall. This section isn’t just about repairing the wall, you’ll also have to paint the wall.

You can chose which colour paint you want to use, but this won’t impact how Lucia reacts to your house, and how much it improves your relationship.

Fix Railing

The railing can be found next to Jason’s workout equipment. You’ll notice it if you walk out on the back deck, that there are massive gaps in the railing. Head down to the workout equipment, and face the house, and you’ll get the prompt to fix this part of Jason’s House.

What if I don’t fix Jason’s house?

If you don’t fix Jason’s house, your initial relationship meter with Lucia when she returns from jail will be significantly lower. This is a quick way to make sure that Jason and Lucia get off on a strong foot, and it takes very little time to do.

That’s our complete guide to fixing Jason’s house in GTA 6.