How does Jason & Lucia’s relationship level work in GTA 6?

The biggest change to GTA 6 when compared to previous games in the franchise is the ability to maintain a relationship with the other playable character. This is central to GTA 6 and has a lasting impact on the game as a whole.

In this guide, we’ve explained how Jason & Lucia’s works in the game, and how you can improve it.

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Jason & Lucia Relationship Levels explained

Jason and Lucia have four relationship levels in GTA 6. They are:

Hot Together (4/4)

Crazy In Love (3/4)

Partners In Crime (2/4)

Running on Empty (1/4)

You can check what level your relationship is at any time by opening the Jason and Lucia menu. Do this by pressing the touch pad, and using the bumpers to navigate over to it. You can also check your Jason and Lucia relationship level by holding right ont he Dpad.

How to build your relationship level

To build Jason and Lucia’s relationship, you have to spend time together, show affection, and make sure that you’re doing missions together.

While there are some things that make a huge difference to your relationship level, like doing main missions as a pair, other smaller things are just as important. Some of the smaller, non-mission things that impact your relationship level are:

Holding hands while walking together (R2 when prompted)

Checking in with each other via text when not together

Replying to texts in a timely fashion

Going back to the safe house and sleeping next to each other

When prompted, kissing each other and showing affection in the open world

Other things like pulling off robberies successfully, evading the cops and other Bonnie & Clyde style antics will also give you a boost to your relationship level. The key to Jason and Lucia’s relationship level is doing as much together as possible.

You don’t have to be entirely locked at the hip, infact there are some missions that can only be done my one or the other, but the key is to not ignore the other person for too long. If you hold right on the Dpad, you can send a quick “check in” message which will help maintain the realtionship.

Doing sports, like working our or playing basketball together, or doing activities like playing pool together also contribute to your relationship level.

What happens if you neglect your relationship?

If you don’t maintain your relationship level in GTA 6, Jason and Lucia will become distant from each other. This means you’ll miss out on important dialouge, some mission options, and it also means one of the game’s endings won’t be accessible to you.

GTA 6 will warn you if you’re not spending enough time together, but the game never stops you from doing it entirely. Some unique cutscenes will play if the relationship gets down to the lowest level, at which point you can still rescue the relationship.

When you’re at the lowest relationship level, even small acts of affection towards each other can build it back up quickly. There is also one point in the story where you realtionship level will drop by one level, this is scripted and is easy to recover from, so don’t panic.

You can’t break Jason and Lucia up entirely, they will still be present in each other’s lives during the game, but how they interact, and their roles outside of the main missions will vary greatly.