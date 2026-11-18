Island Dreams is the ninth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Island Dreams mission, highlight any collectibles and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

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In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

When you can freely play Jason in the early game, there are several missions in GTA 6 that you can tackle in any order. For the sake of this walkthrough, we’ve decided to order them based on how they are ordered in the in-game story recap section of the menu.

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GTA 6 Island Dreams Mission Walkthrough

Island Dreams starts at Kenton’s shop, to the north of the keys. Speak to Kenton and he’ll explain that the waters around Leonida are full of treasure, all of which can be sold for a high price.

Kenton tells Jason that he can use his boat, and scuba gear, but first, he must escort a bachelor party on a scuba diving expedition. Get in the boat, and sail out to the map marker. When you get to the map marker, you’ll be prompted to put on the scuba gear.

Unlike a lot of the gear in GTA 6, scuba gear is only equipped while you’re in the water, or in a boat in the open water. If you return to land for too long, it will automatically unequip itself, as will metal detector and bolt gun.

While swimming, you can use L3 to swim faster, and L2 to strafe while you’re in the water. In this mission, you need to escort the bachelor party through the trench. Once you get to the shipwreck, equip the metal detector.

The metal detector is used to find treasure, and will flash green when you’re pointing it near a treasure site. As you get closer to the treasure, the green flash will increase in frequency, until eventually you’re given a prompt to use the triangle button to collect whatever you’ve found.

For this mission, you’ll collect a couple of gold doubloons while the bachelor party hangs around the shipwreck. Gold doubloons are one of the game’s resources that can be found all over the underwater segments of the map, and then sold to Kenton.

After a while, you’ll get a prompt to rescue Dobbs, as he’s managed to get himself stuck in the shipwreck. Don’t worry if you’ve not collected all the treasure at this wreck, as once you’ve finished this mission, the game will allow you to revisit this and several other shipwrecks across the game to collect all of the treasure.

Rescue Dobbs, and head back towards Kenton’s ship on the surface. As you do this, a shark will appear. Equip the spear gun and shoot the shark in the head. Be aware that the spear gun has a pretty aggressive arc if you shoot it too far from the shark, so make sure it’s close enough or your shots will fall short.

After the shark is dead, go back to the surface, and watch the cutscenes to finish the Island Dreams mission in GTA 6.

After Island Dreams, Kenton will tell you that you can return to his shop and use his boat whenever you like.