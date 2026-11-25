It happens to the best of us. You were driving down the road in Grand Theft Auto 6, and what should’ve been a tiny tap turned into you flipping your car. At least you’re still alive, right?

Back in the PS2 days, simply turning the wheel to the side would have your car correct itself and flip back onto all four wheels, but it’s not so easy in GTA 6 thanks to that pesky “realism.”

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to flip cars back over in Grand Theft Auto 6 — this can also be used to push boats into the water and more.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

How to flip a car – GTA 6

Right, so here’s the scenario: you were speeding down the highway, and you clipped another vehicle, sending you spinning out and rolling down the road sideways. You’re alive, but you want to get back in your car and go, only it’s upside down.

These things happen, and luckily, the developers give you a way to right your car. As Jason or Lucia, all you need to do is walk into the side of the car until your character changes to a pushing animation.

Once in this animation, you can press X (Xbox) or Square (PS5) to perform a Shove animation. Both Jason and Lucia are surprisingly strong, and a Shove should push your car over and onto its wheels, as long as you are pushing from the side.

You can also use the same technique to push a beached boat back into the water.

How to flip a car in a race – GTA 6

If you’re in a race, you can’t leave your vehicle. Bad crashes happen in races especially, and the somewhat awkward physics of the game can make that happen more often than you might deserve. Hopefully a patch smooths that out in the future.

In the meantime, if you have a bad crash in a race where your car gets flipped, or you crash and get entirely turned around, you can hold the Back button (Xbox) or the Touch Pad button (PS5) to “Reset” your car onto the road, facing the correct direction.

These crashes have the potential to ruin your race, though. If that happens, you might want to go to the pause menu and select the Restart Event option.