Home Sweet Home is the twenty-first mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Home Sweet Home mission, highlight any collectables, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

Note: Home Sweet Home takes place after Tourist Trap, and is the second of three missions at the end of Chapter 1 which will stop you roaming the open world for a while.

Check out our GTA 6 Guides Hub for everything you need to know about Rockstar‘s latest epic.

In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

Like with previous games in the series, many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time. For the sake of this GTA 6 walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap.

Some missions in GTA 6 can only be done by one character or the other, and some can only be completed at certain times of day. In this case, we’ve noted which character you need to play as, and when they can be accessed.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

Home Sweet Home Walkthrough

Home Sweet Home takes place immediately following Tourist Trap, during the conclusion of Chapter 1 of GTA 6.

As Lucia, enter the house, at which point you’ll find mysterious masked figures. They’ll fight Lucia as she tries to recover Jason’s stash. Fight the intruders and stop them from taking the stash. Watch out for the flames around the house, as being set on fire will deplete your health very quickly.

After fighting off both intruders, you need to leave the house. On your way out, grab the photos by the door, just in time to be blown off the balcony. When you wake back up, cops are on their way, so it’s time to escape.

Lucia needs to leave the area. There are multiple ways to do this. You can either call Andy, then get to her car by stealthing through the neighbourhood or you can leave via the water. There are multiple trailers and buildings in the area you can sneak through, though you will have to break into to most of them in order to access the interiors. The police are everywhere in the area, and there’s a police helicopter overhead, so escaping on open roads is very difficult.

If you decide to escape via the water, there are boats and jetskis in the docks around Jason’s and his neighbours houses, but if you steal these vehicles, that can further alert the police. The next part of the mission plays out differently depending on what you do.

If you make your way to Andy, she’ll take you to the hospital, at which point she’ll give you a unique jacket. If you leave the area via the water, or via another car, you’ll get a slightly different cutscene, but either way, you will end up at the hospital, ready to complete the final mission of Chapter 1.

That’s the end of Home Sweet Home, and now it’s time for Discharge Time.