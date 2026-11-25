Looking for help with Hidden Charges in GTA 6?

Here’s how to find all three cell towers, plant the explosives as Jason and Lucia, escape the police and get more time during The Cartel Heist.

While the objectives themselves are fairly straightforward, the number of explosives you can plant depends on your performance during the previous mission, Company Property. You’ll also need to navigate several buildings and rooftops before escaping a police search if you trigger them.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing Hidden Charges in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Hidden Charges walkthrough

Hidden Charges becomes available during Chapter 3 after completing the following missions:

Company Property

Cooties

Once the mission becomes available, you’ll initially see a marker labelled Prepping the Explosives on your map. Karim will eventually contact you and ask you to meet him at the planning room in Stockyard, Vice City.

Head to the marker to begin the mission.

Meet Karim

Travel to the planning room in Stockyard and speak to Karim.

Jason and Lucia will discuss their plans with Karim and Raul, including the situation involving Tomas and the hard drive.

The conversation eventually moves towards the upcoming bank robbery, with Karim explaining that the crew needs to disrupt the bank’s emergency communications.

Once the conversation ends, head outside and get into the van Karim has prepared.

Drive the explosives van to the garage

Get into the van loaded with explosives and follow the GPS marker towards downtown Vice City.

You’ll eventually reach a small alley containing a marked garage.

Drive into the highlighted parking space to complete this objective.

GTA Hidden Charges: Ask for Help or Go Solo?

You’ll now need to retrieve the explosives and travel to the three cell towers around the city.

When you go to the van, you’ll be asked whether you want to complete the mission solo, or if you’d like to ask for help and do it alongside Lucia. We reccomend asking for help. Not only will it make the mission quicker, it will greatly improve your relationship with Lucia.

Plant the charge at the East Cell Tower

The East Cell Tower is the easiest place to start because it’s located directly above the garage where you’ve parked the van.

Head towards the building immediately west of the tower. You should be able to identify it by the helipad shown on your map.

Enter the building and use the lift to reach the rooftop. Make you way through the rooftop access corridors and head for the cell tower. Once outside, climb the stairs leading towards the helipad. You’ll then find a walkway connecting the rooftop to the neighbouring building.

Cross the walkway and climb towards the cell tower. Interact with the equipment at the top to plant the first explosive charge. During this section, you’ll notice that the police are currently in a heated chase with someone else. Interesting.

Once you’ve finished, switch to Lucia to continue with the next objective.

Plant the charge at the South Cell Tower

The South Cell Tower is the next target.

After switching to Lucia, you’ll find yourself closer to the second building. Head past the swimming pool and look for a lift that provides access to the rooftop. There will be someone on the phone standing next to the lift. Ignore them and head up to the top of the building.

Take the lift upstairs and follow the rooftop route towards the cell tower. You’ll need to climb a ladder to reach the equipment.Once you’re at the top, interact with the tower to plant the second charge.

If you still have another explosive available, you’ll need to repeat the process at the West Cell Tower.

Plant the charge at the West Cell Tower

The West Cell Tower is the trickiest of the three because it’s located inside a construction area. Switch back to Jason, and head for the final tower. Get back to the van and collect the remaining explosives.

Head towards the construction building to the north. Be careful when entering this location, as the workers will report you for trespassing almost immediately. This will make them aggresive, and trigger the police.

Once inside, look for the lift on your left and take it to the rooftop. You’ll then need to navigate around the opposite side of the large grey tower. Look for a ladder that provides access to the cell tower equipment.

Climb up and interact with the box to plant the final explosive charge. By this time, you’ll almost certainly have some kind of police notoriaty.

Escape the police search area

Once you’ve planted the final available charge, you’ll need to escape the area. If you don’t have any kind of wanted level, you can leave pretty easily, but if not, jump in your car and head out of the city.

Once the police stop searching, Hidden Charges will be complete.

How to plant 3 charges in Hidden Charges

You can plant a maximum of three explosive charges during Hidden Charges.

However, the number available depends on how much weapons cargo you managed to save during Company Property.

Each lost weapons crate reduces the number of charges available for this mission.

Saved all cargo = 3 charges

Lost one crate = 2 charges

Lost two crates = 1 charge

What does Hidden Charges unlock in GTA 6?

The main reward for completing Hidden Charges is additional time during The Cartel Heist.

Each explosive charge you successfully plant gives Jason and Lucia more time to complete the upcoming bank robbery before the police can respond.

Planting all three charges gives you almost 11 minutes of additional time during the heist.

This can make a significant difference when completing the robbery, particularly if you’re trying to avoid running out of time during the operation.

There is no cash reward for completing Hidden Charges, but you won’t be hurting for cash very soon.