Should you ask for help or go solo during Hidden Charges in GTA 6?

In this guide, we’ll explain what each choice means and which option you should pick.

During the Hidden Charges mission in GTA 6, Jason and Lucia must prepare for The Cartel Heist by planting explosives on three cell towers around Vice City. However, you’ll also face a decision about whether to ask for help or handle the job yourselves.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether you should ask for help or go solo in Hidden Charges.

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Should you Ask for Help or Go Solo in GTA 6?

When presented with the choice during Hidden Charges, you can either ask for help or go solo.

Choosing Ask for Help will cause Jason and Lucia to seperate, with Jason going for the first tower, and Lucia heading towards the second one.

Neither option fundamentally changes the main objectives or prevents you from progressing through the story.

If you choose to ask for help, you’ll get a boost to the relationship meter.

Does asking for help change Hidden Charges?

No major story outcome changes depending on which option you select. You’ll still need to complete the cell tower objectives and prepare for The Cartel Heist.

More importantly, the number of explosive charges available is determined by how much weapons cargo you saved during the earlier Company Property mission, rather than if you do the mission with both Jason and Lucia.

Saving all three crates gives you access to all three explosives, providing almost 11 minutes of additional time during The Cartel Heist, which makes it much easier to get the perfect ending to that mission.

Which option should you choose?

Ultimately, Ask For Help is our recommendation, mainly due to the boost to your relationship meter that you’ll get as part of this mission.

Don’t worry too much about this decision. Concentrate on completing the preparation missions and saving all the weapons cargo in Company Property to give yourself the best possible advantage during the upcoming bank robbery.