Hey Arnold is the eighth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Hey Arnold mission, highlight any of the hard-to-find collectables, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

For more GTA 6 guides, including information on side missions, early game tips and more, check out VGC’s extensive GTA 6 Guide hub.

Our complete walkthrough of GTA 6 is spoiler-free. No matter how late in the game we are, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

You’ll get full control Jason in the early game, at which point there are several missions in GTA 6 that you can tackle in any order. For the sake of this walkthrough, we’ve decided to order them based on how they are ordered in the in-game story recap section of the menu.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Hey Arnold Mission Walkthrough

The mission begins with meeting Brian at the bar. Then, follow Brian to his truck, and drive to the liquor store. Here you’ll collect Cal, and head towards the next mission marker.

You’re looking for Arnold, one of Brian’s contacts who is seemingly annoyed by what went down with the Kingfishers during the Gone Fishing mission at the start of the game. You find Arnold at the Radar Station, which will then trigger a cutscene.

The meeting doesn’t go well, so now it’s time to take Arnold down. Your objective is to Chase Arnold, and it’s here where the mission can diverge in a few different ways. You can either continue to chase Arnold down in the car, during which you’ll go over a Stunt Jump as you fly over a section of broken bridge. At the end of this chase, Arnold will get out of the car, and you can chase him down on foot.

It’s then up to Jason whether or not you want to shoot Arnold. This will effect your criminal profile, but it’s entirely up to the player what you do. During out playthrough, we shot Arnold, and outside of the criminal profile change, there were no real consequences to doing this. If you spared Arnold, let us know in the comments, if, or how the mission changed.

It’s also possible to kill Arnold and destroy his car during the chase, before he ever gets out of the car, but this is significantly more difficult.

That’s the end of the Hey Arnold mission. If you killed Arnold with a loud weapon like a gun, leave the area before the police arrive.