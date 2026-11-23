Here Kitty Kitty is a Tyrone mission in Chapter 3 of GTA 6.

Here Kitty Kitty in GTA 6 sees Jason investigate a mysterious new synthetic drug spreading throughout Vice City. Given to him by Tyrone, the mission involves tracking down a missing man named Charles at his apartment in an attempt to find out who’s making it.

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GTA 6 Here Kitty Kitty walkthrough

Before you can access Here Kitty Kitty, you’ll need to complete the first part of the Dubious Provenance mission in Chapter 3.

Once that’s done, switch to Jason and return to Tyrone’s apartment complex in La Perle. Speak to Tyrone, who will ask you to track down Charles, a man connected to the growing Kitty Litter drug trade.

Go to Charles’ apartment

Your first objective is to visit Charles’ apartment. Once you arrive, you’ll need to find out where he’s gone.

There are two ways to get into Charles’ apartment.

Bribe Charles’ neighbour: Pay the man standing outside the apartment $20 for information.

Break the door down: Break into the empty apartment and inspect bottle in the kitchen and the receipt in the bedroom. Jason will contact Tyrone, who provides the next location.

Both options lead to the same destination, so save your money and search the apartment if you prefer.

Go to the homeless camp

Head to the homeless camp on the north-western edge of La Perle. Once there, locate the building and break open the entrance on the ground floor.

Chase Charles

After entering the building, you’ll spot Charles, who immediately attempts to escape.

Follow him up the stairs towards the upper floors. Some of the camp’s residents may will Jason, but you can deal with them using melee attacks. Don’t shoot them, this will just attract the police and potentially complicate the mission.

Search Charles’ body

Once you reach the top floor, approach Charles. Jason’s negotiating skills aren’t brilliant, so Charles falls off the wall, and you’ll need to return to ground level using the stairs. Don’t jump after him, even if you have a parachute, it’s not high enough.

Search his body to find a bag of Kitty Litter. This completes the mission.

Here Kitty Kitty mission rewards

Completing the mission unlocks Tyrone as a goods drop-off contact, allowing Jason to sell stolen goods through him.

It also progresses the Kitty Litter storyline and opens up further opportunities involving Tyrone.