You can find a permanent health upgrade and a hidden mission which sends you hell in GTA 6.

This hidden mission takes players on a supernatural adventure where they travel to Hell, fight waves of demons and face Satan himself. Completing the encounter also unlocks exclusive rewards, including a powerful shotgun and a permanent health boost.

If you’re wondering how to unlock the GTA 6 Hell mission, where to find it and how to defeat its final boss, here’s everything you need to know.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

How to Start the GTA 6 Hell Mission

To unlock the secret Hell mission, you must first reach Chapter 2 of the GTA 6 story. Once available, travel to northern Port Gellhorn between midnight and 4 AM in-game.

Look for a yellow house with a red-lit garage and the words “Welcome to the Hell Hole” painted on its wall. Inside, you’ll find two metalheads named Beelzebub and Dave.

Approach them and select the following dialogue options:

Choose “Having Fun?” when interacting with the characters. Sit and have a beer with them while they chat to you. Select “It’s Good” when asked about the music. Wait for their friend Steve to arrive in a demon-themed van. When offered, speak to Dave and choose “Get In”. You’ll then travel to a remote campsite where a mysterious ritual takes place.

How to Enter Hell in GTA 6

Once you arrive at the campsite, approach the large bonfire. When prompted, hold L2 to stare into the fire. Jason or Lucia will eventually wake up in hell, where you’ll receive a shotgun and face several waves of demonic enemies.Follow the green portals to progress through the different areas until you reach the final boss arena.

The enemies in hell will typically take two or three shots to take down. If you die during this sequence, you’ll have to start the mission again from the fire. In order to do this, use the “eat” prompt on the wooden throne near the fire.

How to Defeat Satan in GTA 6

Defeating Satan, also known as the Pretender, requires more than simply shooting him.

His health bar initially appears black, meaning he’s invulnerable. Instead, focus on eliminating the headless demons he summons. These enemies explode when killed, temporarily turning Satan’s health bar red. If they get to close to you and explode, they’ll usually kill you.

When his health bar becomes red, immediately attack him with your shotgun. Repeat this strategy while avoiding exploding enemies and charging goats until the boss is defeated.

GTA 6 Hell Mission Rewards

Completing the Circles of Hell encounter unlocks several exclusive rewards:

Hellspawn Comshot 12: A unique combat shotgun.

Permanent health boost: Increases your maximum health.

Circles of Hell shirt: An exclusive clothing item.

Demon tattoos: Additional tattoo designs.

Remember to collect the Hellspawn Comshot 12 beside the wooden throne before leaving the campsite.