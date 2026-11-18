Gone Fishing is the second mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Gone Fishing mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

For the rest of our extensive GTA 6 guides, including explainers on side missions, early game tips, and more, check out our extensive GTA 6 Guide hub.

In our GTA 6 walkthrough, we’re doing our absolute best to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

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GTA 6 Gone Fishing Walkthrough

Gone Fishing is Jason’s first playable mission. As the mission begins, Jason and Cal are hanging out on a fishing boat, waiting for a call. As the playable section begins, follow Donnie’s plane. Donnie will drop packages into the water, and the player has to drive the boat towards them, so Cal can fish them out.

You can focus on items by pressing L3 and R3. This will also work outside of missions. In Focus Mode, it will highlight enemies, special items and more. Drive the boat close enough to the packages that Cal is able to pick them out of the water with his hook. You need to slow down when you get close to the packages, or Cal won’t be able to get them.

Donnie will drop off several packages, all of which will be marked on the map. After a while, Donnie will head towards a meeting with the Kingfishers, one of the gangs in the world of GTA 6. Follow Donnie to this meeting, where you’ll be prompted to watch him via binoculars. Things are seemingly going south, so Jason parks the boat near the Kingfisher camp, and heads in. Here you’ll take control of Jason, and search the camp for Donnie.

This area is swarming with enemies, so being stealthy is key. While you can go in all guns blazing, and complete the mission that way, you only have access to one weapon at the start of this mission, making it far more difficult. You can use the Circle button to crouch, and then use R2 to grab an enemy, and square to take them down.

Use the high grass to the right of the camp to sneak through, and aim for knockouts when you can, rather than loud gunshots that will alert the rest of the camp. When you get closer to Donnie, you’ll be prompted to use R3 to focus on the Turbine.

Donnie is being held in a building marked on the map, which you can enter via the unlocked front door. If you want an extra melee weapon for this section, there’s a hammer behind the building. Untie Donnie, and then a large Kingfisher will appear and fight Jason, use Square to fight, and the X button to dodge.

Once you’ve defeated him, pick up the Zombix, this is one of the health items in the game, and something you’ll become extremely familiar with. Use L1 and Square to use it. Now it’s time to escape with Donnie.



As you leave the camp, you’ll be prompted whether or not you want to collect the cash from a nearby trailer.

It’s marked on the map, so either leave via the trailer, or head straight for the gate. If you do go for the cash, there’s an enemy that jumps out at you, that you’ll need to attack. Grab the cash, which is on a table in the trailer.

Run for Donnie’s plane, which is on the dock. You don’t have to defeat every Kingfisher in this segment in order to complete it, you just need to get to the dock. Once at the dock, fly the plane. You’ll be prompted to fly over the Keys for a short while, before Donnie suggests you head to Brian’s Marina.

Land the plane there, and watch the cutscene which introduces Brian. After this is finished, you’ll get the car with Cal and drop him off at his house. Drive back to Jason’s House and enter it. Here, you’ll get a call from Lucia saying that she’s getting out.

This is the end of the playable section of Gone Fishing.