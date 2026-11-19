Girl’s Trip is the twenty-sixth mission in GTA 6.

Girl’s Trip sees Lucia meet Vicki. Vicki works at Delights, the gentlemen’s club in town.

During this mission, Lucia and Vicki will find stronger pills for Jason, who is out of action.

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GTA 6 Girl’s Trip Mission Walkthrough

Start the mission by speaking to Vicki, who lives at the Motel. She’ll sell you some painkillers for Jason. While you wait, you can hit the bong, which is optional. If you don’t do it, I assume you’re some kind of police officer. Return to the room with Jason’s pills, at which point Jason and Lucia will realise they are duds.

Furious, go back to Vicki’s room. Lucia will kick the door down and attack Vicki, who will conceed that she’s an ex-addict, and thus she can’t keep the “real stuff” in her apartment. You can choose to help Vicki up, or leave her and she’ll get up herself. It’s time to go and find Dunk, who will provide the pills to Lucia.

Get in Vicki’s car and drive into town. You’ll park at Delights, the strip club in town that Vicki works at. Wait for Vicki to pick up her pay, and speak to Frankie Delight. After this, leave the club, and drive to Dunk’s trailer. Dunk isn’t here, so you have to go to the boatyard.

When you reach the boatyard, Dunk’s friends will be hanging about in the abadonned warehouse, and they’ll tell you that they last heard Dunk was going to the car wash. Drive out of the boatyard and head for the car wash. You’ll need to get out of your car when you reach the car wash, and open the shutter.

Inside, you’ll see Dunk escaping. The people threatening Dunk will turn hostile and attack you, so be ready to take them out. Once that’s done, it’s time to chase down Dunk. These guys are part of the Kolts, a gang that is prominent in Kelly County. They have several hideouts in the area.

Dunk will speed off towards the gun range. We don’t think you can catch Dunk before he crashes at the gun range, because if you destroy his car, it fails the mission. Once Dunk has crashed, you’ll be tasked with finding him a the gun range.

Dunk is in the far paddock, to the right of the main reception building of the gunrage. Find him, shove him in your car, and drive him back to this trailer. When you get to Dunk’s trailer, he’ll tell you that he doesn’t have the pills, but he will have some soon.

That’s the end of the Girl’s Trip mission in GTA 6.