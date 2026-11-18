Gear Up is the third mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Gear Up mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

For more GTA 6 guides, including information on side missions, early game tips, and more, check out VGC’s extensive GTA 6 Guide hub.

In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

After Prologue and Gone Fishing, there are several missions in GTA 6 that you can tackle in any order. For the sake of this walkthrough, we’ve decided to order them based on how they are ordered in the in-game story recap section of the menu.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Gear Up Walkthrough

As Gear Up begins, you’ll collect cash from the mailbox outside of Jason’s House. Make sure to return to Jason’s House and regularly check this mailbox, as it’s where all of your mission reward money will be delivered.

Once you’ve got the cash, head to Ammunation, the fan-favorite gun shop that returns in GTA 6. You’ll be tasked with picking up another gun, in this case, a longarm. Jason will speak to Andrew, and then you’ll be offered a few different options. It doesn’t actually matter which longarm you choose here, so pick whatever you like. When you’re ready, leave the shop.

When you do, Kingfishers will appear. Three of them will jump out of a truck, looking to start a fight with Jason. They are equipped with guns, however, if you start shooting, it will attract the attention of cops, and you may have to lose them in order to continue your mission. Instead, fight them off by hand, and the police reaction time is far longer.

Once you’re finished with them, give Donnie a call, and warn him that the Kingfishers are after them. This is the end of the playable section of this mission. You can now explore the open world, collect Brian’s rent, or go to Coastal Auto.