Grand Theft Auto 6 is hiding an incredible alien easter egg, and it goes further than anything we’ve previously seen in the series.

Rockstar Games has always had a fascination with aliens and cryptids, and GTA 6 is no different. Only this one goes a step further and has a full alien questline for you to uncover if you keep your eyes open.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to start the new Alien UFO questline easter egg and the surprisingly amazing rewards you get for finishing it in Grand Theft Auto 6. When it’s all done, you’ll get The Truth Is Out There trophy and achievement.

Starting the alien questline, UFO easter egg – GTA 6

The first step is finding a car on the side of the road with its doors open and lights flashing. This will only happen at night, but can happen in a large variety of locations around Leonida. It will only be possible after starting Chapter 2. We found this first step of the alien questline while searching for all of GTA 6’s Meditation Spots.

A good place to start looking is the quiet roads to the East of Port Gellhorn and North Kelly County. There’s no guaranteed way to spawn the encounter, but sleeping until night and driving around the darkest and quietest roads in Leonida is a good place to start.

Once you’ve found the car, you’ll also find a trail of clothes leading away from it. Follow them, and you’ll find a bright light with a naked woman hovering in the air. Interact with her to speak with her, and she’ll ask you to bring her car over. Try to, and your player character will have a close encounter before waking up in the same place during the daytime. You’ve been gone for three days.

Alien UFO dream, light puzzle – GTA 6

When you go to sleep as the protagonist who got abducted, you will eventually have a nightmare about being aboard the UFO.

Inside, you’ll first be greeted with the solar system in alignment. Inspecting Earth will show you a location that you can find in Leonida. Make note of the fenced-off, angular building, and the large tower, as those are the most recognizable bits of the scene.

Next you’ll find a keypad, and the solution is written above the keypad, only with lines instead of numbers. Two horizontal lines are a 2, four lines are a 4, etc. In our case, the code was “2431”, though it may change with playthroughs.

In the next room is a light puzzle you must complete. You have access to four buttons connected to four lights, and each light has three stages: off, red, and blue. You must light them all blue to continue; only some of the buttons control more than one light. The buttons work as follows:

First button: Light #1 only

Second button: Light #1 and #2

Third button: Light #2 and #3

Fourth button: Light #3 and #4

It’s an awkward puzzle to complete. You should aim to light all lights red, and then press the Second and Fourth buttons to activate them all once, turning them all blue. This will allow you to continue.

This will allow you to access three doors. This mini-puzzle is simple: you must take the “milk” from the left room and place it in the machine in the right room. The center door leads to radiation that will damage you.

Eventually, you will wake up from the nightmare, safe in bed. But you will wonder where the location shown to you in the dream actually is, and you can find it within Leonida.

Alien dream location solution – GTA 6

The building shown to you in the dream can be found in the swamp to the South of Hamlet, in Pelican Valley. It’s just West of the main road leading North from Key Lento that goes over the Shoeless Keys.

Finding it is pretty easy; getting in is harder, as the place is surrounded by barbed wire fences and gates that won’t open. Make sure to take a large vehicle, and then drive around to the rear of the building. There’s a metal structure that forms a path over the barbed wire fence, but you’ll need leverage like a truck or van to jump on top and get inside the compound. You can use the nearby metal structures to climb up and over the metal rail, but it’s more difficult than it’s worth. Once inside, the character that was abducted will remark that this is the place from their dream, “the place in the orb”.

Once inside, you’ll find a door locked by a keypad, and you’ll already have the code, as it’s the same as the one from your dream. Go down the elevator, and follow the linear path forward to find a control room with the same light puzzle from the dream, and the same three doors.

Complete the puzzle and carry the milk precisely as in the dream, and the way forward will open.

You will meet an alien. Like, no, actually. An alien in Grand Theft Auto. Take it to the surface, and it will be taken to its people. Unfortunately, the cops arrive shortly after. They’re the unfortunate ones, though, as the UFO will help you get your freedom as a parting gift.

Alien UFO easter egg quest rewards – GTA 6

As a reward for finding the cryptic location and freeing the alien, both Jason and Lucia will be given permanent buffs to their Health, Stamina, and Focus. A nice thank-you from the aliens before they go home. Cal would love to hear about this.