Wondering if GTA 6 includes first-person mode?

First-person mode was added to GTA 5 as part of the PS4/Xbox One release of the game in 2014. The mode, which lets players play the entire story mode and online from the eyes of the protagonist, was a cult favourite, though plenty of players had no idea it even existed.

So, when GTA 6 was announced, many players wondered if GTA 6 includes first-person mode. In this guide, we’ll explain how GTA 6 first-person mode works, and how it is different from GTA 5.

GTA 6 first-person mode explained

GTA 6 doesn’t have a traditional first-person mode.

While the game does move to a first-person view for certain vehicles, and it’s possible to aim down sights with certain weapons, the first-person mode from GTA 5 isn’t present in the game.

While you can’t play the entire game in first-person, you can look at things from a first-person perspective when standing still. In order to do this, use L2 to focus on a character, or to zoom in slightly, then click L3 and R3. This will make the player enter a first person mode, with full camera control.

This is a great way to examine the fine details in the world of GTA 6. However, if you move, it will take you out of the first-person mode. If you click L3 and R3 without using L2 first, you’ll activate Focus Mode, which will drain your focus meter, and highlight certain in-game elements.