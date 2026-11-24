GTA 6’s First Impressions mission sees Jason and Lucia finally meet Raul Bautista in person, but their introduction quickly turns into a dangerous police chase.

Here’s how to complete First Impressions, including the garage code, getaway route and final objective.

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GTA 6 First Impressions Walkthrough

First Impressions becomes available after you complete the Car Service mission in Chapter 3.

Once the previous mission is finished, Raul will contact Jason and Lucia and ask them to collect a vehicle from a garage on Waxman Island. Head to the marked location with both Jason and Lucia begin the mission.

Before opening the garage, players will need to interact with the keypad beside the entrance.

GTA 6 First Impressions garage code: 2404

Enter the code to open the garage and gain access to the vehicle. Once inside, control switches to Lucia, who will be responsible for driving to the meeting point.

Meet Raul in Ocean Beach

With Lucia behind the wheel, follow the objective marker towards the southern part of Ocean Beach.

This is where Jason and Lucia are supposed to meet Raul for the first time. However, Raul’s arrival brings an unexpected problem. He’ll jump into the back of Jason and Lucia’s car, flustered by what he’s just been upto. He reveals that he’s just robbed a Fleeca bank, and the police are already closing in.

The situation quickly escalates, leaving Jason and Lucia with little choice but to help him escape.

Hold off the police as Jason

Once Raul gets into the vehicle, control switches to Jason. Lucia continues driving while Jason uses his weapon to hold off the pursuing police officers.

Rather than simply shooting everything in sight, it’s worth considering where you’re aiming. Targeting police vehicle tyres and engines can help disable pursuing cruisers without killing their occupants. During this section you’ll have unlimited ammo, as is the case in many scripted chase sequences.

Eventually, the vehicle crashes and Jason must defend the area while officers approach on foot.Keep an eye on his health and use healing items if necessary. Shooting officers in the legs can also help prevent them from getting too close without killing them.

Once the police have been dealt with, control returns to Lucia.

Escape towards the Rialto Islands

With the police still chasing after you, now that you’re controlling Lucia, the police chase part of First Impressions carries on. When prompted, reverse out the garage and spin the car so that you can dissappear down the back alleys of central Vice City.

Follow the objective marker towards the Rialto Islands, while Jason and Raul provide covering fire from the vehicle.

The key here is to concentrate on driving rather than trying to deal with every police vehicle yourself.

As you approach the bridge connecting the area, you’ll notice that it is partially raised. You know what is going to happen next. Fly over the gap and the police will fall back. Now that you’ve lost them, the mission continues.

Change vehicles at the parking garage

After escaping the police, follow the marker towards the designated parking garage.

Once you arrive, get out of the current vehicle and locate the van parked nearby.

Destroy the car you entered the garage with. You can throw a molotov, sticky bomb, or any other method you’d like, but you need to get rid of it.

Get into the van and prepare for the final section of the mission.

Drop Raul off in Bayside

The final objective is to deliver Raul to the designated drop-off location in Bayside.

Drive towards the marked destination and follow the route until you reach the meeting point.

Once there, Raul exits the vehicle and the mission concludes.

GTA 6 First Impressions Rewards