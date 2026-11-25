Grand Theft Auto 6 pays homage to the late Paul Walker by referencing his iconic Fast & Furious vehicle in the game. And you can steal it for yourself.

Paul Walker is best known for his role in the Fast & Furious movie franchise, and he tragically passed away just two months after the launch of GTA 5. As a tribute and reference to both the actor and movie franchise, you can find his vehicle in GTA 6.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where you can find the vehicle and how you can grab it for yourself in Grand Theft Auto 6.

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Paul Walker’s car location – GTA 6

Paul Walker drove several cars throughout the franchise, but was probably best known for driving the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse. In GTA 6, this is referenced with the legally distinct Maibatsu 1997 Penumbra FF. The shade of green, decals, and black hood are an obvious reference to Walker’s vehicle.

You can find this on Vespucci Island, in the middle of the three Rialto Islands, located between Vice City and the Vice Beach area.

Head to the center of the two crossroads on Vespucci Island, and the car will be in the garage of the mansion directly to your North. It’s basically in the center of Vespucci Island. You can find the entrance on the West side of the building.

Break in through the door on the right side of the garage, and then disable the security system on the left side. Open the garage door, and you can drive right out after using either a Slim Jim or smashing the window of the car. You don’t need a Key Cloner for this vehicle.

Take this vehicle to Moses or a Pay ‘n’ Spray, and you can register it, as long as you have enough space in your garages.