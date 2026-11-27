You’ll first meet Wyman in Grand Theft Auto 6 at the motel you stay at during Chapter 2.

Wyman is a strange man, but if you help him, he’ll help you. He’s a fan of classic cars, and hates to see them go to waste on the side of the road or in an old shed. The cars he’s looking for can’t be driven away, but he’ll have someone collect the useful parts so he can repair the classic cars he loves.

Help Wyman with his classic cars, and he’ll help you get classic cars of your own, in exchange for a small fee. In this guide, we’re breaking down where to find all of Wyman’s classic car parts in Grand Theft Auto 6. You must find all pieces of each car before moving on, but you can find the pieces in any order.

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All Wyman Transgressor locations – GTA 6

There are three Transgressors that Wyman wants you to find, and all three of them can be found around Port Gellhorn.

Transgressor location #1

A Transgressor can be found near the trailers to the Northwest of Dunk’s Trailer.

Transgressor location #2

In the North part of Port Gellhorn, in a garage behind a house, just Northwest of the Kolt & Associates Stash House, which itself is Northwest of the Wasteland Off-Road mod shop.

Transgressor location #3

In the South part of Port Gellhorn, behind the Bargain World vintage store and Eager Beaver Express gas station, near the trailers.

All Wyman Riata locations – GTA 6

There are three broken-down Riatas to find, and they’re all roughly in the early Key Lento area.

Riata location #1

A Riata can be found in the Shoeless Keys, on the only island in the area large enough for multiple roads, where you’ll find the Grassrivers Cafe & Deli. A broken-down Riata can be found around the rear of the old, disused gas station North of the restaurant.

Riata location #2

Another can be found underneath one of the seafront properties to the West of The Wonder Whale souvenir store.

Riata location #3

Another can be found in the small settlement of Southwind. There are three roads here which end at the sea; pick the middle one, and check the driveway of the last house on the right to find another Riata.

All Wyman Mamba GT locations – GTA 6

You need to find four ruined Mamba GTs in order to complete this classic car. These cars are more spread out than the previous two.

Mamba GT location #1

One can be found on the Eastern edge of Gellhorn, in the garage of a lonely farmhouse. North of Leonida State Prison.

Mamba GT location #2

Another is found on the Eastern edge of Ambrosia, just Northeast of the Wyatt Motors garage. It’s behind a garage door, accessible in the back alley behind the row of shops.

Mamba GT location #3

Another can be found in the middle of the race track in Frogswater, just Southeast of the Thrillbilly Mud Club – Dirt Track Races organizer. It’s on the North side of the track, partially submerged in a small lake.

Mamba GT location #4

The final Mamba GT you need to find is located at the Northernmost point of Moreau. There’s a broken bridge here on the road to Bonanza, and at the bottom of the ravine you’ll find the ruined Mamba GT that you need to find.

All Wyman Kit Car locations – GTA 6

Wyman needs you to find five Kit Cars in order to complete this classic car. Ruined Kit Cars are pretty difficult to find, and spread all across Leonida.

Kit Car location #1

After you get the Angle Grinder from main story missions, you can find the first Kit Car in a yellow Scoop shipping container that has washed up on the beach of Wild Hog Point, Southwest of Port Gellhorn.

Kit Car location #2

Another can be found in the garage of a house at the Northwesternmost point of Capri.

Kit Car location #3

Another is located behind Poppers Convenience Store in Watson Bay, right next to the Pay ‘n’ Spray – Watson Bay.

Kit Car location #4

In the front yard of a house at the North center of Casanova Island – one of the Rialto Islands – behind a brown gate.

Kit Car location #5

Can be found in the center of Vice City, in a blue and white garage building found West of Vice City Firearms and one building North of the Pawn City pawn shop. Open the garage door at the front of the building to find it.