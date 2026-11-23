Rapper Freddie Gibbs is in Grand Theft Auto 6, and he’s a doomsday prepper with an impressive compound and bunker.

Freddie is convinced that the apocalypse is coming, so he’s built up a doomsday bunker and compound, complete with an electric fence, mines, and even explosive drones. That’s just the defenses — he’s really prepared for the world to end.

Freddie is a pretty nice and generous guy once you get to know him, but getting to know him isn’t so easy. In this guide, we’re breaking down how to find and break into Freddie’s compound both times in GTA 6.

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How to find Freddie’s doomsday bunker – GTA 6

Freddie’s compound is located on the North shore of Lake Leonida in North Leonard County. It’s on the same road as One-Eyed Willie’s Auto Shop (Ultimate Edition exclusive). You can’t miss it as it’s a large compound surrounded by electric fences, and has multiple billboards propped up warning about the end of the world.

How to break into Freddie’s compound – GTA 6

The first time you break into Freddie’s compound, it has an obvious flaw.

A water tower to the rear of the compound is outside of the electric fence. It has an unblocked ladder that you can climb to take you up to a platform, from which you can jump onto the roof of a shed inside the electric fence.

You will have to watch out for both proximity mines and drones. Proximity mines will be highlighted in Focus mode, and when you hear a drone, Focus mode will again give you enough time to shoot them down. The best route through the compound is sticking close to the fence while heading East, and then South. Proximity mines will not be placed on the pipes and cables in the compound, meaning you can use them as a walkway.

You will complete the challenge by getting to the front door of the large dug-out bunker. The first time you complete this challenge, Freddie will free you and challenge you to return later, after he improves his defenses.

How to break into Freddie’s compound again – GTA 6

After some time, Freddie will text Jason and Lucia, challenging them to a rematch. You need to break into his compound and get to the door of his bunker again, only this time the water tower isn’t an option, and the proximity mines and drones have been buffed.

Nothing is impossible, though, and Jason and Lucia are both pretty good climbers who are able to clamber on top of large vehicles. You see where this is going.

To the rear of the compound – the Northwest corner – you’ll find a tractor with a large trailer, along with a bulldozer. Park the tractor and trailer along the fence, and then use the bulldozer to lift the trailer into the air. This will give you the perfect ramp to climb up the tractor, onto the trailer, and over the electric fence. Even Freddie won’t see it coming.

Head to the bunker door again with the same route as last time – while watching out for more mines – and Freddie will finally emerge to greet you before inviting you inside.

All rewards for entering Freddie’s compound – GTA 6

A storm will start, and you will have to choose between staying or leaving. If you leave, Freddie will give you $6,250 cash. As a reward for staying with him, Freddie will give you the valuable Benefactor Dubsta that you can register and keep.