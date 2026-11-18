Feng Shui is the tenth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Feng Shui mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

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In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can. So if there’s a part of the walkthrough that seems like we’re not telling you something, that’s

After you gain control of Jason in the early game, there are several missions in GTA 6 that you can tackle in any order. For the sake of this walkthrough, we’ve decided to order them based on how they are ordered in the in-game story recap section of the menu.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Feng Shui Walkthrough

Feng Shui begins as Jason heads back to his house to meet Cal. Enter the house, grab a beer for Cal and then sit on the couch. Cal will explain to you that Jason’s house isn’t good enough to bring Lucia back to after her time in jail, and that the pair of you have to reorganise before she is released.

In this segment, you’ll move the TV, move the coffee table, move the couch and then move the chair. After this, Jason and Cal sit on the couch and play some video games. The JoyStation is a video game console that you can use at any time when you return to the safe house.

The first game the pair play, Tenebrae Lux is a walking simulator, and clearly a parody of the likes of The Witness and Dear Esther. To complete the puzzle in Tenebrae Lux, head over to the small chess board looking puzzles.

The trick to the Tenebrae Lux puzzle is:

Spiked pieces destroy flat pieces

Triple pieces destroy flat pieces

The goal is to destroy the various pieces in order to leave an empty game board. You can complete the first two puzzles easily, at which point Jason will request that they play something else. They’ll load up Street Trash 3, which is a twin-sticks shooter.

Play the game until you’re killed, at which point a cutscene will trigger showing you and Cal hanging out for the night, before waking up in the morning.

That’s the end of the Feng Shui mission in GTA 6.