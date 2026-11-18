Wondering how to fast travel in GTA 6? This guide explains how to fast travel in GTA 6, when it can’t be used, and some other tips on getting around the city at speed.

GTA 6 is finally here, and fans everywhere are diving into Leonida for the first time. The GTA games have always had massive maps, but GTA 6’s map is the largest by far. If you’re playing GTA 6 and you’ve explored Key Lento, the game’s opening area, you’ve probably opened the map and seen the massive scale of what GTA 6 has to offer.

In this GTA 6 fast travel guide, we’ll explain how fast travel works in the game, and any other details you need to know about the GTA 6 fast travel system.

How to fast travel in GTA 6

In GTA 6, you can fast travel using the RydeMe app. This is the in-game equivalent of Uber, and is by far the fastest way to get across the city. RydeMe is the only way to traditionally fast travel in GTA 6.

The RydeMe app is unlocked during BuckMe,. You can’t use RydeMe to fast travel in GTA 6 before this point, because it requires a bank account, which you only get access to after this mission.

Once you have the account, the app will be added to your phone automatically. To use it, open the phone by pressing up on the D-pad, then navigate over to the RydeMe app. From here, you can select from the following destinations:

Your current safehouse

Your map marker

Or, you can select “New Destination” and the map will open, at which point you can choose where you want to go.

Once you’ve ordered it, the RydeMe will arrive. If it doesn’t appear directly in front of you, check the minimap and you’ll be able to see where it is. It’s worth noting that if you’re in a location where a taxi isn’t going to be able to reach, the RydeMe will be canceled.

Once you’re in the RideMe, you can sit while the taxi drives you to the location in real life, or you can speed up the process by paying them to go faster, or skip the ride entirely. Skipping the entire ride costs $100 on top of the original fee.