GTA 6 is out now, and it’s likely to end up being one of the best-selling games of all time. It’s a game that appeals to people who loves games, and also those who are getting into games for the first time.

Because of this, some less experienced players may be looking for a way to dial down the difficulty. GTA 6’s difficulty options are absolutely buried in menus, so in this guide we’re going to explain where to find them, what they do, and much more.

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Does GTA 6 have difficulty options?

GTA 6 has toggles that allow you to customise the gameplay experience greatly. While there’s no overall difficulty option in GTA 6, there are multiple things you can change to make to the gameplay.

To find them, open the menu with your start button, go to settings, and then use the bumpers to navigate over to the gameplay tab.

The ‘Accessible Combat’ and ‘Reduced Vehicle Damage’ are the main two that will make your GTA 6 experience easier. As the names might suggest, Accessible Combat makes it so that enemies do less damage to Jason and Lucia, and take far less damage to defeat.

Before you commit to this change, the game will give you a warning. It reads “Changig these settings may have a significant impact on your experience. If you decide not to save your changes, they will be restored to their previous values.”

You can turn these settings off or on whenever you like.

This can be helpful when in later missions, which ramp up the number of enemies Jason and Lucia need to defeat.

Reduced Vehicle Damage does exactly what it suggests, it makes it far harder to completely diasble a vehicle via crashing, though it’s still possible after several high speed crashes.

Alongside those options, you can toggle things like lock-on, which obviously makes it easier to shoot enemies, and other accessibilty options. It’s the most customisable a GTA game has ever been, so play around with it and see what works for your playstyle.

That’s everything you need to know about GTA 6 difficulty options, and how they impact your GTA 6 adventure.