Dubious Provenance is the thirty-ninth mission in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Dubious Provenance mission sees Jason and Lucia attempt to uncover the truth the mysterious statue that everyone is chasing them down for. Here’s how to complete the Dubious Provenance mission in GTA 6, including the choices you should make and all available rewards.

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GTA 6 Dubious Provenance walkthrough

Dubious Provenance is a three-part mission that becomes available after completing the Chapter 3 mission Dealer’s Choice.

NOTE: This mission requires time to pass in-game. If you you’ve not recieved the in-game prompt to move onto the next part of this mission, or recieved the call from Halifax, you should continue to do other missions, or go to sleep.

To start the mission, go to the Bayside apartment and interact with the bag inside the closet. Jason and Lucia will then travel to Evelyn Andrews Antiques in Capri, a posh part of Vice City, where they hope to have their statue appraised.

Visit the Antique Store

When you arrive at the store, it will be closed, so you’ll have to wander to the back. Get inside the Antiques store and speak with Evelyn. She refuses to value the statue claiming that it’s fake or that it was stolen. She’s not toally wrong. However, her associate, a horrible British antiques dealer Benedict Halifax, offers to appraise it privately. Resist the urge to shoot him and hand over the statue.

He provides his Crowex Octaine “Bobby Ambrose” watch as collateral, unlocking the subsequent mission stages.

After handing over the statue, Halifax disappears without providing an appraisal. Following this, you’ll have to wait for a while before the next part of the mission becomes available.

Return to Evelyn Andrews Antiques in Capri once some time has passed. To break into the shop, head around the back, climb the stairs and jump across to the lower roof. Climb through the window above the air conditioning unit to access the building.

Open the door to let Jason inside, then search the desk drawer in the northern corner of the room to find the information about the statue.

Find Halifax

With the information uncovered, now you have to track down Halifax. You can call him over and over, but you’ll have to go and deal with this in person. Speak to one of the other motel residents, who (while clearly having a great evening) will direct you towards a room on the upper floor, on the western side of the motel.

Knock on the door to trigger a cutscene with Halifax.

Should you trust Halifax?

When given the choice, trust Halifax.

This is important, as if you don’t do this, you won’t be able to the third part of Dubious Provenance to become available later.

Speak with Evelyn and track down Halifax

After more time passes, Evelyn will contact you with information about Halifax. Return to the antique shop and speak with her before travelling to another house in Capri.

Confront Halifax and he’ll attempt to flee. Halifax will try to escape by boat. Chase him using Jason’s jetski and get close enough to jump aboard his boat. After the boat crashes, continue the pursuit on foot before grabbing the nearby bike when Halifax steals a golf cart.

The game eventually forces a switche to Lucia. Exit the vehicle, activate Focus aiming and shoot Halifax in the leg to stop him. Alternatively, if you get close enough you can tackle him with R2.

Approach him, call Jason using Lucia’s phone and decide whether to shoot or spare the antiques dealer.

What happens if you shoot or spare Halifax?

Shoot: If you shoot Halifax, you’ll get a significant hit to your criminal profile.

Spare: If you spare Halifax, you’ll get the full Dubious Provenance reward, which you can read below.

For more details on the differences between each outcome, check out this guide.

GTA 6 Dubious Provenance rewards

Completing the GTA 6 Dubious Provenance mission rewards the following:

Crowex Octaine Bobby Ambrose watch: Received when you initially give Halifax the statue.

Approximately $2,500 in cash and jewellery: Looted from the storage container at the end of the final section.

Vapid ’32 Hustler: A vehicle you can keep or sell.

Is GTA 6 Dubious Provenance missable?

Yes. If you refuse Halifax’s initial offer, you must remember to contact him later and hand over the statue. Otherwise, the optional follow-up objectives disappear when Chapter 3 ends. Do not do this. The follow-up missions in the Dubious Provenance are excellent.

To get all of the rewards, accept Halifax’s offer, trust him at the motel and complete Evelyn’s final request. This ensures you experience the entire Dubious Provenance storyline and collect its additional rewards.