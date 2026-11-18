Down To Earth is the fourteenth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this GTA Down To Earth guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Down To Earth mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission. We’ll also point out any potential mission fail states.

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In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

Once Lucia has been released from jail and you have access to both playable characters, many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time. For the sake of this GTA 6 mission walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap.

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GTA 6 Down To Earth Walkthrough



Down To Earth begins by heading to Brian’s, and following him into the marina. He’ll ask you to clean his boat with the power washer. The power washer is like any other weapon, simply use R2 or R1 to clean the boat. After you’ve cleaned all the grime off the boat, Brian will tell you to head out on a collection job.

Lucia will join Jason on the plane, as the two are tasked to Fly to Bobcat Bay. Once you’ve arrived in Bobcat Bay, land near the boat, and pick up the cocaine. After this, the deal goes wrong, and you’ll have to kill or incapacitate the drug dealers on the ship. Once you’ve done this, fly to the next drop.

Here you’ll have to land the plane. We recommend using L2 as much as possible as you get close to the water, as if you hit the water too hard, the plane will explode and the mission will fail. Even if you land slightly short, once you’re on water, you can drive the plane like a boat over a short distance, without taking off into the air again.

After this, you’ll fly to another drop, before you’re eventually told to fly alongside a boat. Once you do this, and the drop is complete, land back at Brian’s dock. A cutscene will play and you’ll be transported back to the house, as Lucia’s parole officer arrives.

Hide the drugs in the shed, by throwing them in the washing machine, then go and speak to the parole officer with Lucia. After a short chat, this will conclude the Down To Earth mission in GTA 6.